The Lincoln Academy at 608 Henry Ave. in Beloit. The Lincoln Academy recently released Wisconsin Student Assessment Exam results.

BELOIT—The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction released results of the Wisconsin Students Assessment System exam that was given to The Lincoln Academy students during the 2021-22 school year.

A total of 137 students took the Forward Exam and 53 freshmen students took the ACT Aspire, according to a Lincoln Academy news release.