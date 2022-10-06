BELOIT—The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction released results of the Wisconsin Students Assessment System exam that was given to The Lincoln Academy students during the 2021-22 school year.
A total of 137 students took the Forward Exam and 53 freshmen students took the ACT Aspire, according to a Lincoln Academy news release.
The Forward Exam proficiency rates for Lincoln Academy students included 19% for math, 25% for English language arts, 24% for science and 46% for social studies. ACT Aspire proficiency rates were 23% for math, 47% for English language arts and 32% for science.
“We are committed to supporting our scholars in pursuing the academic growth and proficiency we know all scholars are capable of achieving,” said Kristi Cole, Lincoln Academy chief education officer in a news release. “Test results showed strong baseline scores.”
The state exam proficiency for The Lincoln Academy in the first year was 20% for math and 31% for English language arts. According to the Lincoln Academy, Wisconsin students in the same grade scored 34% proficiency in math and 36% proficiency in English language arts.
“TLA scholars scored within 5% of the state proficiency average in ELA English Learners (EL) are 1% away from the state EL proficiency average in math,” said Kari Flitz, Lincoln Academy chief instruction officer, in the release. “Our Black scholars nearly doubled the proficiency rate of the Black scholars in the state in both Math and ELA. Our freshmen scholars surpassed the statewide Aspire proficiency rate 47% to 36%.”
The WSAS results are a component of school and district report cards that will be released in November, the release said. TLA will be issued an Alternative rating since they are a first year school, but more data will be reported and available to the public.
“The assessment data shows the impact of hard work and perseverance,” said Priscilla El-Amin, Lincoln Academy principal, in the release. “The staff are vision-aligned. Scholars are invested, challenged academically, and intrinsically motivated to reach their highest potential. We are excited to continue moving forward to ensure all of the scholars graduate and prepare for their future endeavors.”