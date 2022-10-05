Ty Banks, Beloit Memorial student

Ty Banks, a sophomore at Beloit Memorial High School, has been named to the high school homecoming court.

 Submitted photo

BELOIT—Ty’Aysia “Ty” Banks was shocked to find out she was nominated for homecoming court at Beloit Memorial High School. Banks’ first thought was that she didn’t look like a typical homecoming queen.

Banks, who is a sophomore and plays basketball, dresses more masculine and is openly part of the LGBTQ+ community. Banks’ mother, Amanda Ludens, was also surprised by the news, but happy her daughter decided to make the situation a positive one by creating a campaign.