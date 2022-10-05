BELOIT—Ty’Aysia “Ty” Banks was shocked to find out she was nominated for homecoming court at Beloit Memorial High School. Banks’ first thought was that she didn’t look like a typical homecoming queen.
Banks, who is a sophomore and plays basketball, dresses more masculine and is openly part of the LGBTQ+ community. Banks’ mother, Amanda Ludens, was also surprised by the news, but happy her daughter decided to make the situation a positive one by creating a campaign.
“She told me that she got on court and I asked her what she was going to do because she typically doesn’t wear a dress and you’re going to walk down the aisle with a man,” Ludens said. “She said, yes this is exactly why I want to do it. Because everyone feels like it shouldn’t be done.”
Ludens added that, to her knowledge, it is the first time a lesbian with a masculine persona has made the homecoming court at Beloit Memorial and she likes how this questions the appearance of what someone on homecoming court would typically look like.
Upon research, Beloit Memorial High School PACMES (Public Safety, Automotive, Construction, Manufacturing, Engineering, and Science) Academy Principal and Assistant Principal Jayme Thompson told the Daily News that Ludens is actually incorrect. Thompson said previous homecoming court members at Beloit Memorial have been part of the LGBTQ+ community, and Banks is not the first.
“It shouldn’t feel uncomfortable for anyone, especially those who aspire to be up there as well and don’t have the courage that I feel my daughter has,” Ludens said.
“I feel like it could be a way for me to deliver a message to other people in the LGBT community,” Banks added. “I know a lot of people who would never run because they feel like they would be judged or they feel they’re not allowed to come and show themselves in a way.”
Ludens desire is for all children to feel like they could run for something like a homecoming court. She also wants her daughter to understand the significance she’s making for the LGBTQ+ community in the area.
The homecoming parade for Beloit Memorial High school is set to begin around 1:15 p.m. is Friday. The route is different from previous years based on advice from the Beloit Police Department.
According to the police’s news release in conjunction with Beloit School District and the City of Beloit, the parade will begin at the corner of Middle and Fourth Street proceeding west on Middle, go north on Sixth Street, east on Maple, and south on Fourth Street, and then returning to Beloit Memorial High School.
The suggested parking is at Wootton Park and the organizations ask that those interested arrive before 1 p.m., because the Henry Avenue Bridge will be closed for the parade.
The dance is Saturday for Beloit Memorial students.