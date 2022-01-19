BELOIT—School District of Beloit Superintendent Dan Keyser received favorable reviews from school board members in his superintendent evaluation in January, particularly in the areas of community relations and fiscal management.
The school board completed Keyser’s evaluation on Jan. 11, in time for the Jan. 15 deadline. The Daily News obtained his interim superintendent evaluation in an open records request.
The interim superintendent evaluation document stated Keyser overall met expectations in community and public relations and fiscal management. However, the board identified areas for improvement in his relationship with the board, management skills and abilities and student achievement.
The document stated Keyser maintains systems to keep the board informed and conveys a demeanor and attitude accepting and giving of feedback. The board believes he could improve in providing recommendations with rationales and explanations about issues and topics so that the board can take action.
Keyser manages staff and arranges systems and structures to ensure statutory deadlines are met. The board said he needs improvement in setting up and maintaining systems for keeping accurate records as well as developing reports based on records and data. The board would also like to see improvement in how he expects and inspects to ensure equity is a part of the administrator skill development.
The board believes Keyser understands the climate of the district and people’s needs. He uses l methods to collect feedback and perceptions from the staff and community to inform and adjust. The board believes he needs to implement equitable personnel procedures in recruiting, employing and retaining qualified and effective teachers, administrators and other personnel.
The document said he leverages operations and systems to meet goals and plans and implements educator effectiveness for principals providing timely and constructive feedback and fostering a positive atmosphere of trust. However, the board believes he needs improvement coaching and developing district and school leaders and to delegate authority and responsibility as needs and opportunities arise.
With regard to student achievement, the board believes Keyser needs to improve how he collaboratively develops, implements, and monitors department goals that address diverse student populations based on a continuous improvement process.