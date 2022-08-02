BELOIT—A former superintendent from Williams Bay, Wisconsin has been chosen as the interim superintendent of the School District of Beloit.
Dr. Wayne Roger Anderson was named interim superintendent Tuesday following a 6—1 vote by the board of education.
“We selected Dr. Anderson as our interim superintendent because of his impressive and extensive background, experience, and skill-set,” said school board president Sean Leavy in a news release. “His strengths lie in his leadership, background in finance, ability to work collaboratively with people, and excellent communication skills. He is the right person to work with this Board and our District’s leadership team while the Wisconsin Association of School Board (WASB) conducts our search for our next superintendent.”
Anderson has 26 years of experience as a superintendent most recently at Williams Bay School District and prior to that at Mount Horeb Area School District. He has also served as an interim superintendent at Belmont Community School District and McFarland School District.
“I have served as an interim superintendent prior to coming to Beloit, and I have found the best approach to move a district forward is to listen,” Anderson said in a news release. “By listening to staff, students, families, and the community, I can bring suggestions and recommendations to the Board of Education that will help them as they guide the District to a successful future.”
Theresa Morateck will serve as Superintendent Designee when Anderson is out of the district and working remotely.
The news release listed Anderson’s start date as Aug. 2.