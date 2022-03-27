BELOIT— Alyssa Harmon was full of smiles and tears when crowned Miss Beloit 2022 at Beloit Memorial High School on Saturday night. After a stiff and talent-filled competition, Harmon and the new Miss Beloit Outstanding Teen Kellyse Lutzow said they were thrilled to begin an action-packed year.
“I can’t wait to serve my community each and every day. I’m so excited,” Harmon said.
As Miss Beloit, Harmon also qualifies to compete for the title of Miss Wisconsin.
“I’m excited to get to work on my social impact initiative, hidden victims: the impact of incarceration on families,” Lutzow said.
The first runner up for Miss Beloit Outstanding Teen was Charlotte Mark and the second runner up was Anahi Arroyo. The first runner up for Miss Beloit was Lizzie Sage.
At the event, Harmon, a freshman at Grand Canyon University, performed a tap dance to “Runaway Baby” and spoke about “breaking the chains of poverty through opportunity.” Lutzow, a freshman at Beloit Memorial High School, shared her passion for her cause and performed a tap dance to “School Days” by Aretha Franklin.
After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Miss Beloit and Miss Beloit Outstanding Teen Competition returned Saturday night with a theme of “Welcome Back” with lots of sequins glistening under the bright lights.
Miss Beloit and Miss Beloit Outstanding Teen will serve as role models participating in community events and advocating a social impact initiative, formerly known as the platform. This year’s competition offered more than $15,000 in awards and scholarships to candidates. On Saturday, the audience was treated to lots of dance, vocal and other unique performances, an evening wear competition, and pitches about all of the candidates plans to hep the community.
In between graceful walks and smiles, competitors also had to tactfully field some challenging questions such as whether to have dogs at the Beloit Farmers Market or to share thoughts on the new name of the Sky Carp for the base team formerly known as the Beloit Snappers.
The enchanted evening kicked off with Executive Director Sha-Nita Rhea singing the “Star-Spangled Banner” followed by the opening number “I was Here” by the Miss Beloit Crown AcadaME, elementary school girls who participated in the evening and wore puffy dresses or a sassy pantsuit.
Next, all the candidates took the stage by storm after entering through the aisles. They strutted in heels and jeans to “Who Runs the World Girl,” by Beyonce.
In between performances, Miss Beloit 2019 Abby Miller and Miss Wisconsin 2021 Jennifer Schmidt and Rhea entertained crowds with lots of great stories, fashionable dresses, humor and information about the competitors.
Miss Beloit 2022 candidates included Carlisa Riley, who had a social impact initiative called “a push for publication,” about encouraging writing and who performed a monologue, and Allison Hoffman with an impact of “let it be wild, environment and wildlife preservation” and a vocal talent—singing “Popular” from Wicked. Lizzie Sage spoke about “First Aid first” and sang “Times are Hard for Dreamers” from Amelie while Katherine Strockbine gave a jazz dance and discussed her social impact initiative, “blue collar queens,” about promoting blue collar job opportunities to women.
Miss Beloit’s Outstanding Teen Candidates included Natalia Ramos who had a social impact initiative called “hungry for change, bridging the food gap” and who performed science experiment and Zanielle Robinson with initiative of “you’ve got a friend in me” and a talent of a step dance routine. Charlotte Mark, with an impact of “Not Ovary-Acting. Period.” quickly completed a Rubik’s cube puzzle as her talent. Taliya Ukwuorji had a focus on “eloquent equity: educating today’s teens to achieve financial excellence” and the talent of the spoken word. Taniyah Crawford had a social impact initiative titled: “the trash talks with T” and played flugelhorn. Anahi Arroyo played piano and sang and had a social impact called “community service with NiNi’s Sweets.”