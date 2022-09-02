BELOIT- Following his recent $90 million education investment, Gov. Tony Evers visited Merrill Elementary in Beloit on Friday, Sept. 2. There, principal Brandye Hereford and other Merrill administrators gave the Governor a tour of the school where he met staff and many excited students along the way.

When Gov. Evers entered one classroom, he asked the students if they had any questions for him. One young girl told the Governor that he looked like someone she saw in a movie once, while one young boy said to the Governor, “You look like Joe Biden.”