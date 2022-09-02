BELOIT- Following his recent $90 million education investment, Gov. Tony Evers visited Merrill Elementary in Beloit on Friday, Sept. 2. There, principal Brandye Hereford and other Merrill administrators gave the Governor a tour of the school where he met staff and many excited students along the way.
When Gov. Evers entered one classroom, he asked the students if they had any questions for him. One young girl told the Governor that he looked like someone she saw in a movie once, while one young boy said to the Governor, “You look like Joe Biden.”
The Merrill staff and others laughed while the Governor replied, "That’s a compliment. He’s the president of the United States.”
In a conversation with the media, Evers said he’s heard many good things about Merrill and the Beloit School District in general.
“They're (teachers, staff) just dedicated to learning and making sure that these kids have representation, they can see themselves in a lot of the folks that work here,” Evers said. “But also the work they do, they take it to a different level.”
Evers added that he has just provided the district more money through federal funds for mental health and other things the district can use to help them recover from the pandemic. The Beloit School District will be getting around $200,000 for mental health, Evers said.
“Much of our work as a state is around K-12 kids,” Evers said. “It’s important for me to connect again, I used to do this full time. The money is so important because the pandemic was so problematic for our kids and teachers and it made things more difficult.”
He adds that his background has helped him as Governor. K-12 education, University of Wisconsin system, and other education systems are very important to Wisconsin’s economy, Evers said.
“Having come from the K-12 world, I understand how things work and how important resources are,” Evers said. “It just kills me when I hear my opponent say it’s insane that we would consider giving more money to charter schools. Every year the costs go up and you can teach 100,000 kids with the same resources every year.”
Other than mental health, Evers said the Beloit School District can use their money any other way they see fit, like to hire more teachers and keep class sizes small. The district has until 2026 to use the funds.
“I know one of the things that a lot of administrators and teachers talk about is the shortage of teachers and making sure we have qualified people working in the classrooms and whatever we can do to encourage people to move into education,” Evers said.