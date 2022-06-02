BELOIT- Staff and community members from Fruzen Intermediate School were seen outside the school grounds on Thursday, waving signs of support for their current vice principal Jennifer Schieve, who is being considered for the Fruzen principal position.
However, Fruzen staff were confused after the Beloit School Board approved multiple employment recommendations in a closed session meeting May 17, but chose to omit the approval of the Fruzen Intermediate principal position.
Tim Vedra, president of the Beloit Education Association told the Daily News Schieve knew that she was being recommended for the position by the staff at Fruzen.
“The staff leadership was meeting with her to start planning for the upcoming school year,” Vedra said. “All of that was put on hold when this happened because nobody knew what the board’s next move would be.”
This lead to confusion among Fruzen staff and worry that the school’s unanimous recommendation of Jennifer Schieve would not be approved by the school board. The Fruzen staff then put together a letter to the school board outlining why they believe Schieve should be the school principal.
“They voted to omit approving her on May 17,” said Kathleen Bares, a seventh grade teacher at Fruzen. “Then we responded with a letter signed by 100% of our staff in support of her and in support of the extensive hiring process she had gone through.”
All Fruzen staff members signed this letter as well, including Fran Fruzen, who the school is named after. Bares also said that Beloit Superintendent Dan Keyser told the Fruzen staff on May 4 that he was going to put her name forward as the candidate for approval as the next Fruzen principal.
Bares told staff and other community members that came out for the rally for Schieve that, “We’re keeping it positive, supporting our school and supporting Mrs. Schieve, and respectfully asking the board to reconsider their decision on June 7.” The rally lasted around an hour.
Bares said School Board President Sean Leavy responded to the letter and multiple emails from Fruzen staff by citing one of the board policies. Leavy referred to code 185.5 in the policy manual of the Board of Education which he attached in a PDF to those who emailed him in regards to the Fruzen Intermediate School principal position.
It states: “Purpose: to assist in creating a learning environment that optimizes student achievement by reviewing, approving or denying all personnel items brought to the committee.
The Human Resources Committee is a Committee of the Whole.
The committee will study and consider all personnel issues brought to its attention by the superintendent or designee and make recommendations as deemed advisable; and review, approve or deny the superintendent’s personnel recommendations.”
He also said in his response to Fruzen staff and the community that Keyser will bring the recommendation back to the committee for consideration at the next regularly scheduled board meeting at 6:30 p.m. on June 7.
Leavy told the Daily News he believes the situation is a misunderstanding.
“When we’re talking about specific employees or compensation, we go into closed session,” Leavy said. “I cannot repeat what took place in closed session.’
He said he thinks people are misunderstanding the situation because they don’t know what happens in closed session.
He added that he believes the perception is that once a name is recommendation for a person, the public believe that person is automatically going to have the job.
There were 14 applicants for the Fruzen principal job.
“I think some people perceived it as, ‘You’re not going to give Miss Schieve this job.’ But that’s now what happened.”
Leavy said he is hopeful that the situation will be resolved by June 7 or 21 at the regular school board meetings.