BELOIT—Four candidates will be vying for three seats on the Beloit Turner School Board on April 5 as two incumbents and two newcomers will be on the ballot.
The two incumbents for this race are Kristie Petitt and Dannie C. Shear.
“I am running for my third term on the board because I like being a part of something that is so important to our community. I have learned a lot in the last six years,” Petitt explained.
“I feel that between families in our district, staff, and administration I have a trusted relationship amongst these groups and they know that I am fair and honest. I will always seek an answer to try and help in whatever way possible,” Petitt continued.
Shear also has been a part of the school board for many years.
“I have been a part of Tuner School Board for 10 years, off and on. I finished out a member’s term when I came back to the board and have been a part of it ever since. This community and school district are really important to me,” explained Shear, Treasurer of the school board.
The two newcomers in the Turner school board race are Jeremy Vowell and Jon Tysse.
“I’m running for the school board because in our district, at our board meetings, and during the pandemic I didn’t see many of my views and views of parents I know being represented. With two children in the district (5th and 7th grades), I would like to help guide the district back towards the small-town values that we enjoyed when we moved into it 10 years ago. I want to be more involved in the community and support the great teachers, staff, and families that we have,” Vowell told the Beloit Daily News.
Tysse also moved to the area in the last 10 years.
“The reason I moved to Beloit, from Saint Louis, was because of Turner School District,” Tysse said.
Tysse has five years experience at Blackhawk Technical College. He is executive director of institutional research and effectiveness.
He earned a doctorate in education at Maryville University of Saint Louis in 2016.
The four candidates hope to bring something unique to the board.
”I think for those who know me and have voted for me in the past know that overall my heart is in the right place. I’ve raised two kids through the district and didn’t run for a seat until my youngest child was a senior in high school,” Petitt said.
She works closely with district clubs and programs.
Shear worked with the building and grounds side of the district.
”I have worked in construction my whole life and have overseen the project of our new school and work on our baseball fields. This is something unique that I have brought to the board and will continue to do so. My main focus has always been helping students and teachers in a positive way,” Shear said.
Vowell brings experience from trade schools.
“I’ve worked in the skilled trades for 18 years and bring a blue-collar aspect and grounded insights that would benefit a large portion of the kids that may want to move in the direction of the trades after school. I could offer a different perspective. I will be dedicated to keeping our kids in on-site, in person learning and will base my decisions on traditional American principles with teacher and community input,” Vowell explained.
While Tysee could bring experience from Blackhawk Technical College.
“I being my experience and knowledge of two year high education programs to the district. I think its important to help in the transition from high school to higher education. Two year school’s offer a variety of pathways students can take from transitioning to trade schools, moving on to a bachelors program, or to get certified in their profession,” Tysse vouched.