TOWN OF BELOIT—Turner High School Senior Tyler Ward has received his Eagle Scout designation after earning 32 badges (the required number is 21) and giving care packages and patriotic artwork to the Town of Beloit Police Department in September.
Ward and his family were celebrating with a ceremony and party on Tuesday night with police expected to arrive to share cupcakes together.
Tyler is the son of Kim and Jim Ward. He began Cub Scouts with Pack 358 at Powers Elementary School and advanced through the ranks. He joined Troop 608 in June, 2015. During his scouting career he has served as Patrol Leader, Troop Guide and Junior Assistant Scoutmaster.
Tyler, who was born visually impaired and who is on the autism spectrum, is committed to doing all tasks required.
“He’s a good kid. You give him a job to do it, and you know he will do it,” said Scoutmaster Chuck Fjalstad, who has served the troop for 75 years “He’s towed his own mark. He will be assistant scoutmaster in the troop.”
Tyler said he always knew he wanted to help honor first responders or veterans. After national talk of defunding the police and hearing negative comments about police in general during the summer of 2020 he decided he wanted to offer officers care package items. He filled his kits with hand sanitizer, Kleenex, notepads, pens and gum.
“I wanted to give them help and supplies,” he said.
Tyler also used his woodworking skills to create patriotic artwork. The American flag, with each stripe made of a different wood strip, features a metal design of the Town of Beloit badge insignia. He enlisted help from a Clinton company’s CNC machine to make the design.
Ward has had a high respect for Town of Beloit police as he said he was attacked in 2017 and said police were kind and supportive during the report taking process. His mother said Tyler suffered a traumatic brain injury as a result of the incident.
“I was upset when hearing people talk negatively about the police and they had done so much for me,” Tyler said. “They help people who need it and help get them through these tough times.”
Tyler said he liked scouting as he learned something new at every meeting or camp out. He said he’s learned to perform CPR, manage personal finances, how to properly use saws, axes and knives, to do woodworking and citizenship in the community, nation and world.
He said he felt good to reach his accomplishment.
“It’s been a goal and it’s finally completed. I look forward to being assistant scoutmaster next year,” he said.
Tyler said he enjoys working with his hands and hopes to work in the manufacturing field after he graduates high school. He is thinking about making another patriotic wood piece for the city of Beloit.