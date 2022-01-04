BELOIT—The deadline for filing an application to run for the School District of Beloit School Board is extended until Friday at 5 p.m., according to information from the school district issued Tuesday.
The original deadline was Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Candidate papers can be picked-up at the Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St. The paperwork also is available on the district’s website at www.sdb.k12.wi.us under the Board of Education page.
The candidate deadline is being extended due to an incumbent’s decision not to run for reelection, the district’s press release stated.
Earlier in the day newly-appointed board member Joyce MH Ruff returned a phone call to the Daily News noting she would not be running.
Newly-appointed board member Allison Semrau emailed the Daily News saying she is seeking re-election and will be giving the newspaper further information in the coming days.
Board President Megan Miller and newly appointed Treasurer Gregg Schneider have announced they are seeking re-election and have given interviews with the newspaper as well as newcomers Torie Champeny, Christine Raleigh and Brian Anderson.
Seats are up for Miller, Schneider, Ruff and Semrau.
The three open positions are for three-year terms beginning on April 25, 2022 and expiring on April 27, 2025; and one position for a one-year term beginning on April 25, 2022 and expiring on April 23, 2023.
The top three candidates with the most votes will receive the three-year terms and the fourth highest vote receiving candidate will occupy the position for a one-year term.