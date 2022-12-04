BELOIT- Second grade students at Converse Elementary school welcomed students from UW-Whitewater for a special meet-up between pen pals on Friday.
The UW-Whitewater Little Scholar program has allowed second graders to write letters to college students at UW-Whitewater. The pen pals have been writing letters to each other since September and on Friday, many Converse students got to meet their “big buddy” in person.
Converse teachers mentioned that the second graders were very nervous to meet their pen pals. UW-Whitewater student Caryana Dominguez was paired with Victor Martinez.
“In the pen pal letter we wrote back and forth we talked about what he likes, his favorite restaurants, and how he likes science and math,” Dominguez said. “What was your favorite thing in math you said?”
Martinez responded that, “I’m good at communication with math. And also, water helps me and it helps my brain refresh. So, it's the best thing ever.”
Dominguez added that she’s learned that Martinez loves egg rolls and pizza, and his favorite restaurant is Golden Chopsticks in Rockford, Illinois.
Dominguez is studying professional writing and publishing at UW-Whitewater. Her parents started the pen pal program. Her father, John Dominguez, works at UW-Whitewater as the director of student diversity, engagement and success, and her mother Heather Dominguez works at Converse as a first grade teacher.
Caryana Dominguez said that her parents established the program because they wanted to be able to have a chance to inspire and coach students.
“It's been very fun to get to know a little more about Victor,” Dominguez said. “I think one of the coolest things is getting to know his personality. I think Victor and I have a lot in common, which is super cool to see. We got a future little engineer on our hands here.”
The second grade students and their “big buddies” worked on different activities Friday. The Converse students read parts of their favorite books to their pen pals, had a snack, read their letters to each other, spoke about their school goals and worked on a Christmas ornament craft together.
UW-Whitewater freshman Malachi Moore was paired with two students from Converse, Eugene Lamont and Jaylen Sarabia. Lamont and Moore are pen pals, and Sarabia’s big buddy unfortunately could not make it on Friday.
Moore spoke about how he asked Lamont what his favorite things were and he would tell Lamont what college has been like for him. Moore is majoring in computer science at UW-Whitewater.
“Mostly I focus around what they want to do and their future dreams and goals,” Moore said.
Lamont said he has been asking Moore what his favorite things are and if he likes to play video games. Lamont and Moore worked on Lamont’s different school goals together which included completing math and working on being quiet in the hall.
Sarabia, whose pen pal could not attend, said he asked his big buddy what college is like and when he will visit. Sarabia was also working on his goals with Moore, which included doing a good job at reading.
Another pair of the day was UW-Whitewater freshman Libby Nabhan and Converse student Kayleigh Leer. Leer’s pen pal unfortunately could not attend, but Nabhan was there to step in. Leer said she and Nabhan had been working on making Christmas ornaments together and had been talking about their favorite sports and things.
“I do really like the planned activities which are very cool because we got to make the Christmas ornaments which is fun for the Christmas season,” Nabhan said. “It’s been fun.”