BELOIT- Second grade students at Converse Elementary school welcomed students from UW-Whitewater for a special meet-up between pen pals on Friday.

The UW-Whitewater Little Scholar program has allowed second graders to write letters to college students at UW-Whitewater. The pen pals have been writing letters to each other since September and on Friday, many Converse students got to meet their “big buddy” in person.