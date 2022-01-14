hot Concerned Black Citizens of Beloit to present program Monday for MLK Day Hillary Gavan Hillary Gavan Author email Jan 14, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT - The public is invited to a 2022 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. observance event on Monday.Concerned Black Citizens of Beloit will present “The Legacy Continues: Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Voting Rights Act” on Monday, Jan. 17 at the Beloit Public Library community room from 1-3 p.m.The library is at 605 Eclipse Boulevard. Masks are required, according to information from Concerned Black Citizens of Beloit. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Hillary Gavan Author email Follow Hillary Gavan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now City of Freeport: Former Beloit FD chief Liggett dies 'suddenly' Proposal looks to redevelop old video store into bar, nightclub Wind turbines may be erected in area Three juveniles arrested after burglary in Beloit Liggett remembered for kindness, passion for serving community Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime