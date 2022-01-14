BELOIT - The public is invited to a 2022 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. observance event on Monday.

Concerned Black Citizens of Beloit will present “The Legacy Continues: Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Voting Rights Act” on Monday, Jan. 17 at the Beloit Public Library community room from 1-3 p.m.

The library is at 605 Eclipse Boulevard. Masks are required, according to information from Concerned Black Citizens of Beloit.

