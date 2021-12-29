BELOIT—Torie Champeny, Christine Raleigh and Brian Anderson have announced they intend to run for school board in the April election.
School District of Beloit Board of Education President Megan Miller and newly appointed Treasurer Gregg Schneider already have announced they are seeking re-election. As of Tuesday, Schneider, Champeny, Anderson and Raleigh had turned in their nomination papers.
Seats are up for Miller, Schneider, Joyce MH Ruff and Allison Semrau. The deadline for submission of documents to run is Jan. 4 by 5 p.m.
Champeny, 42, is a senior project manager in cancer research for Lab Corp out of Princeton, New Jersey. She is married to a teacher in Fort Atkinson and has three children—a 19-year-old in college; a 16-year old who attends Beloit Turner; and a 8-year-old who is at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic School. She has a bachelors of science degree from UW Madison in human development. She and her husband run a not-for-profit youth softball team.
Champeny ran for election and lost in 2019.
She said her two younger kids don’t attend Beloit schools as she doesn’t believe Beloit is able to give her kids what they need academically and noted the district was in distance learning mode during the pandemic. She said she is against closing schools.
Champeny said she is running because she is concerned with the district’s low academic rankings.
“What we are doing now is not working. We need to do something different. Achievement has to be our first priority as a district. Everything we do as a district needs to be looked at through an achievement lens,” Champeny said. “The staff and kids are capable of more and the opportunities are great in the district. Issues such as behaviors in the classroom still need addressing.”
Raleigh, 32, is a married mother with four young children. All of her school-age children attend The Lincoln Academy where her husband is a teacher. She ran in the spring 2021 election and didn’t win. She applied for a board position twice when there were vacancies in the past year, but was not appointed.
She is currently a stay-at-home mom. In the past she managed a small in-home clothing boutique, LuLa Roe, and has worked with children in ministries, as a nanny and daycare worker. She has a bachelor’s degree in communications from Waldorf University.
Raleigh said she’s raising her family in Beloit and is passionate about making the district the best it can be growing up here.
“I consider it a responsibility to serve my community to the best of my ability and have a heart for youth and families,” she said.
Her four priorities include: student success, safety or promoting a safe and orderly environment in classrooms, district growth and purposeful finances.
Brian Anderson, 46, works at First National Bank and Trust in commercial banking. He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from UW Whitewater. He is married and has three children. His oldest child is in college, and he has a junior and senior at Hononegah High School as his ex-wife lives in Rockton.
As of Dec. 8, he finished a 10-year term on the Greater Beloit Economic Development Corporation. He also served as board president for KANDU Industries for six years and was on the board for nine years. He is from Beloit and said it’s a great city to live in despite what people may hear in local or national media. He said he is running to address the low academic achievement in the district.
“I’d like to see improvements in achievement. I’d love to see reasons for students to stay in the district as opposed to leaving,” he said. “Student achievement needs to be part of every conservation. We need to find out what we do really well and do more of that.”