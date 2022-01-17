BELOIT—Students in the Beloit College Career Accelerator are not only learning about landing a job, but they also are learning about negotiating and problem solving in the eight-day program that includes online workshops, panels and other career-related exercises.
In 2021, Beloit College offered a robust two-week Career Accelerator program for students during their extended break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the help of the new program, 88.33% of 2021 Beloit College graduates found opportunities in employment, graduate school or service opportunities within six months of graduation.
Because of the success, Beloit College has decided to continue this program again in 2022. The program kicked off on Jan. 10 and will run through Jan. 19. Students return to campus on Jan. 24.
The Career Accelerator is designed to help students identify how to apply their education in a new environment, discover ways their passions can impact the world and unlock the keys to success post-graduation. The accelerator features workshops, two alumni keynote speakers, and virtual site visits along with hands-on sessions to write resumes and cover letters and more.
Daniel Ames, a Beloit College Alumni from the class of 1991 is the opening and closing speaker for the Career Accelerator program. Ames earned a degree in English and Economics from Beloit College and went on to get a Ph.D. in psychology. Today Ames is an expert in social behavior and Ting Tsung and Wei Fong Chao Professor of Business in the Management Division at Columbia Business School.
As a social psychologist who studies how people get along and get things done together, he talks about his own journey into the world of negotiation teaching and research, sharing ideas about how college students can build this capability.
Ames said the issues of conflict and negotiation are pertinent for all, including students and those launching careers. Students will have to negotiate all the terms of their job including, title, compensation, work responsibilities and how often they work from home as well as other issues.
“If you can move the needle on compensation, you can set a precedent for your next raise,” Ames said.
Negotiations continue in the workforce when it comes to getting resources such as staff or money from the budget. Issues of conflict and negotiation are also common among family members and neighbors
Other skills include the fundamental skills of working through conflict which starts with negotiating with oneself over wants in terms of priorities and limits and knowing when one needs a time out. Learning to read and judge others is also a helpful skill, knowing when is the right time to broach a conversation.
“People who are good at negotiation and conflict can effectively read counterparts,” Ames said.
Ames said he learned many of his negotiation skills at Beloit College, which has served him well.
“I learned how to think, ask questions and to write. Those are really critical life skills that have served me ever since,” Ames said.
Director of Career and Community Engagement Center Jessica Fox-Wilson said the Career Accelerator is held at a key time, when students may begin thinking about what to do in the summer or post graduation.
“Winter break is often that time when parents start to ask what they are doing after college. This gives them a productive opportunity,” Fox-Wilson said.
The event includes a broad range of participants including the president, provost and dean of students as well as alumni.
“We had a mock interview with alumni from the alumni board so they could get a feel for an interview. Alumni also visit to hear the topics,” Fox-Wilson said.
A theme of this year’s Accelerator is “working with other people.”
There are sessions on networking online or in person, and how to interact at a networking event.
“We also had younger staff members talking about what it’s like to be a young professional and what it means to work with other people. It’s a strength Beloit College students have, but they need to learn to apply it in new environments and avenues,” she said.
Fox-Wilson noted Career Accelerator is not just a one-office program, but a whole campus commitment with lots of contributions from faculty and staff.
“It’s a community effort,” she said.