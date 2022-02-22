TOWN OF ROCK—Portions of the Public Safety and Transportation Center at Blackhawk Technical College (BTC) are already in use as construction continues on the major project at BTC’s main campus.
Construction on the $32 million project started last year following a groundbreaking ceremony at the site and work is expected to wrap up by June, according to Fire and EMS Coordinator and project lead Rob Balsamo.
“The project is moving along with progress every week,” Balsamo said.
Facilities at the site already complete include the new Center for Transportation Studies (CTS) building; the Emergency Vehicle Operations Course pad; the Commercial Driver’s training area; the Fire Tower and training area; and the Motorcycle Safety Course, Balsamo noted.
“We have had a few delays with getting some building materials, but overall, it’s been a smooth process,” Balsamo said.
BTC President Tracy Pierner said the project was moving forward on schedule.
“Overall, the construction of our Center for Transportation Studies building and the other project components, including the emergency Vehicle Operator Course, has gone as planned, and we are looking forward to spring when we can really start to utilize more of the main training grounds, including the scenario training village,” Pierner said.
The fire simulation area, which includes a two-story house, storefront building and the simulation building, will be completed around May, with the observation building being completed by June.
On Nov. 3, 2020, voters in Rock and Green counties approved a referendum that paved the way for the project to begin. A formerly vacant property at the corner of West Sunny Lane and Prairie Street along the northeast corner of Blackhawk’s Central Campus has been transformed into the new transportation center.
Once completed, the center will cover various programs including Automotive Technician, CDL/Truck Driver Training, Diesel & Heavy Equipment Technician, Electric Power Distribution, Emergency Medical Technician, Fire Protection Technician, Law Enforcement, Motorcycle Rider Safety, as well as professional training and skills development.
“These new state-of-the-art facilities will provide the community with a multi-purpose, local and dedicated training center where public safety and transportation students and professionals can train on specialized equipment, including a road course, in a safe environment,” Pierner said. “Our vision is for BTC to be the No. 1 choice for education and training in our region, and the completion of this project will get us one step closer to making that vision a reality.”