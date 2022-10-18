TOWN OF ROCK—Blackhawk Technical College has added a dental hygienist degree program to its offerings this fall, making it possible for program graduates to become licensed dental hygienists.

The new associate degree program is in direct response to a declining oral health workforce, especially among dental hygienists and dental assistants. A recent survey published in the Journal of Dental Hygiene found that 8% of dental hygienists left the field during the COVID-19 pandemic, and many others are retiring without new workers to replace them.