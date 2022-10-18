TOWN OF ROCK—Blackhawk Technical College has added a dental hygienist degree program to its offerings this fall, making it possible for program graduates to become licensed dental hygienists.
The new associate degree program is in direct response to a declining oral health workforce, especially among dental hygienists and dental assistants. A recent survey published in the Journal of Dental Hygiene found that 8% of dental hygienists left the field during the COVID-19 pandemic, and many others are retiring without new workers to replace them.
In Wisconsin, 49% of dental offices are recruiting a dental hygienist, according to the Wisconsin Dental Association. In particular, Wisconsin’s community health centers, which are designed to increase access to health care for underserved communities, are struggling to fill vacant dental hygienist spots. According to a recent report by the Wisconsin Primary Health Association, 33% of dental hygienist positions are vacant in those centers.
On top of that, the need for dental hygienists is projected to grow over the next decade by nearly 10%, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
“Admission to dental hygiene educational programs is strictly limited based on clinic size, and for several years the demand has exceeded the available seats for Wisconsin students. Our new program is creating opportunities for students in Rock County and will help supply our community dental clinics with the team members they need,” said Lisa Johnson, Dental Hygienist program director.
The new program takes two years to complete and prepares students to work under the direction of a licensed dentist to assist in providing oral health assessment, disease prevention and health promotion.
After completion of the program, dental hygienist graduates are required to successfully complete comprehensive written and clinical examinations given under the direction of the State Dentistry Examining Board, the American Dental Association’s Joint Commission.