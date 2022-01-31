BELOIT—You might want to begin planning which films to view at this year’s Beloit International Film Festival (BIFF), as organizers prepare for the BIFF Reveal Party set for Tuesday, Feb. 8.
There also are volunteer opportunities for those who want to help out during this year’s festival.
“When you volunteer, you automatically get four non-transferable tickets to BIFF movies which are for in-person viewings,” said BIFF Executive Director Greg Gerard.
This is a big week for BIFF. The “Grid,” the site containing all the essential information for attending the Beloit International Film Festival, set for Feb. 25—March 6, is now posted at beloitfilmfest.org. Listings, summaries and schedules for more than 100 films and a myriad of special events at BIFF2022 are graphically laid out and tickets for films and events are officially on sale.
“You can purchase tickets now,” Gerard said.
The Reveal Party is set for 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8 at the Hampton Inn, 2700 Cranston Road. It’s $5 at the door. The event includes appetizers and beverages provided by G5 Brewing Company.
At the event, people can get their program books outlining all the films, view film trailers and, most importantly, people can sign up for volunteer slots.
“We are open for volunteers and we need lots of them,” Gerard said. “Because of COVID-19 some of our regular volunteers might not be comfortable going out. Now, more than ever, we need as many volunteers to come help us.”
Those interested in volunteering at BIFF can go to the website at https://beloitfilmfest.org and click on “volunteer.”
Gerard noted this year, no cash transactions will be conducted at the venues.
“We are trying to make it simpler and safer for volunteers,” Gerard said. “It’s also less exchanging of materials between staff and film goers.”
BIFF Ambassadors will be on hand to assist those in need of online purchases. Online ticket sales currently are available. For those who wish to talk to a real person, the downtown BIFF Box Office will be open at the Abba Gallery in CELEB at 439 E. Grand Ave. starting Feb. 25. On the two weekends of the festival, the physical box office will be open from Friday from 4—7:30 p.m., Saturday from 11:30 a.m.—7:30 p.m. and Sunday from 11:30 a.m.—5 p.m.
Screening tickets for adults are $10 and $5 for students with ID. Check the BIFF website for ticket prices for special events. For more information, call 608-466-9693 during box office hours.
Those who wish to volunteer can watch online videos to learn about all of their duties. The links to the videos will be added in a few days.
“There will be one for ticketing and one for tech volunteers,” Gerard said.
The move is hoped to make it more convenient for volunteers. If people have any questions they can contact ana@beloitfilmfest.org or call 773-818-5010.
This year’s offerings include a number of new screening venues. Familiar screening venues such as La Casa Grande, Domenicos, and Bagels & More are back. BIFF welcomes new settings such as, the Downtown Beloit Association at 557 East Grand Ave., where weekly BIFF Year ‘Round films have screened this year, the screening room at Visit Beloit at 656 Pleasant St., IronTek at 635 3rd St., The Castle at 501 Prospect St., and the Eclipse Center on Route 51.
Masks will be required during film screenings unless food and beverages are being consumed.