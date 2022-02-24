BELOIT - Todd Elementary School Timberwolves not only occupy classrooms during the school day, the voices of students also can be heard before and after class.
The students are participating in a special enrichment program.
That program is available at Todd due to the Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Center Grant.
“There are 100 students enrolled in Timberwolf Time in the afternoon and 31 in the morning,” said Principal Melody Wirgau.
Staff members as well as community partners run the sessions.
Some staff members are there early in the morning and/or after school in the afternoon. They are paid for the extra hours they stay.
“There are four consistent teachers involved and eight to 10 paras involved,” Wirgau said.
Teachers and paras are paid by the hour from the grant funds. The coordinator of the program is Mary Ellen Fuentes, who also is an English Language teacher at the school. She is there for both the before and after-school sessions.
“We are fortunate the staff supports it," she said of the various educators involved. "I realize how lucky we are.”
The purpose of the program is to create community learning centers that provide students with academic enrichment opportunities, as well additional activities designed to complement their regular academic program, according to information on it.
The activities can include music, arts, sports and cultural activities as well as hands-on science projects or technology programs, mentoring, tutoring and more.
In addition to the Todd staff, there are a lot of community partnerships the school has fostered, Fuentes said. Those include the YMCA, Welty Environmental Center and Beloit College.
Through the Duffy Program at the college, reading buddies was established whereby volunteers come to Todd and read with the students.
“It’s really been a great program,” Fuentes said.
“We also take a walk over to the Beloit College library and more with the kids," Fuentes said. "It gives the kids a chance to see there is a college close by.”
The college also offers a strings program and violins and cellos are provided for free for third graders.
“It’s fun to see the kids blossom with that,” she said.
Through the YMCA, yoga is taught to students.
“We use the music room for yoga,” Fuentes said.
Yoga has a calming effect on kids, she said.
The before-school time is from about 6:45 until 7:30 a.m. That is a time to focus on math, reading, science or mindfulness.
The 4K through 3rd grade students begin their regular school day at 7:30 a.m.
“The school offers a safe place to be and you get to know kids pretty well,” Fuentes said of the extra time they spend there.
After school on a Thursday in one classroom, 18 first graders were learning about wetlands from Welty Environmental Center educator Darien Becker.
Since it was too cold to go outside, the students were cutting out magazine pictures of plants and animals and learning about life in a wetland.
In another room, second and third grade pupils were putting on a play.
Kindergartners were building things, putting together puzzles and more.
When the weather is at least 10 degrees or more, the students can go outside for activities, Fuentes said.
“We try to spend 30 minutes outside,” Fuentes said.
The week before, for example, the participants went outdoors and built igloos and learned about the science of igloos via the Welty Center, she said.
There also were the singers and dancers in one classroom on this day.
The students in the Spirit Squad perform for the school assemblies.
“We are thinking of a song for our next performance,” said Londyn Bradford-Davis.
“I like to dance,” said Farrah Straight, of being part of the Spirit Squad.
The grant program allows kids to interact, have fun and build skills while being in a safe environment, Fuentes said.
The Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Center Grant is a five-year grant. At Todd, the time will be up this year.
“We just applied for another grant,” Fuentes said.
The school should know in a few months the outcome of their application, she said.
The 21st CCLC funds support centers that primarily serve students from schools that have at least 40% of their students from low income families (defined as qualifying for free and reduced lunch, although other sources of objective data in addition to free and reduced lunch count may be used to establish eligibility), according to information on the grant.