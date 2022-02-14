BELOIT—The Today’s Dreamers, Tomorrow’s Leaders event is back after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.
Girls between fifth and tenth grades are invited to sign up to take career and etiquette classes which will culminate in a formal event featuring keynote speaker Amanda Braun who is the first woman to be the athletic director at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
The Stateline Boys & Girls Club is hosting the Fourth Annual Today’s Dreamers Tomorrow’s Event from 5:30—7:30 p.m., on April 14 at the Eclipse Center, 3 Eclipse Center.
Prior to the big event, the young women will have some in-person as well as Zoom meetings going over career topics such as the difference between a job and a career, jobs that can provide good experience for careers and interview skills. Having some of the meetings online makes it more convenient for parents as they don’t have to provide transportation to and from the Boys and Girls Club. Girls who like in-person learning will have the chance for face-to-face encounters.
In some of the meetings, girls will also learn about giving a good handshake, keeping conversation going, phone etiquette and making eye contact.
The event is an effort to provide young women in the Stateline Area with exploration opportunities in the careers of interest to them and set themselves up for future success in the workforce.
“It’s about female empowerment. I like the idea that girls get to research the careers they are interested in and also understand etiquette as it plays a big role in your day-to-day life working,” South Beloit Boys & Girls Club Unit Director Meghan Moffett-Minter said. “They get to learn good soft skills that they sometimes don’t recognize as being important.”
Each participant who completes the requirements will be able to attend the culminating event in which the girls will get dressed up, have dinner, and be paired with successful local businesswomen to practice their skills and begin networking for future success.
As part of the experience, girls will be able to get a free dress or dress pants and shoes from Kohl’s. Families can sign up for pre-selected shopping dates at the Janesville and Machesney Park stores. The goal is for the young ladies to have professional attire. The Stateline Boys & Girls Club received a grant through the Stateline Women’s Fund to purchase the professional attire for the young ladies.
Moffett-Minter said about 20 girls have already signed up for the courses which start later this month. She said it’s always rewarding to see the girls at the big culminating event.
“They don’t know how massive the space is. It’s fun seeing their eyes light up,” she said.
Moffett-Minter said it’s especially exciting to see girls who are shy or scared to have conversations with women they don’t know and learn to network with others after they learn about good questions to ask. The young women often succeed in their soft skills and end up learning from a female role model.
“That’s a really big thing,” Moffett-Minter said.
Those interested can contact either the South Beloit Boys & Girls Club at 815-389-3634, Beloit Boys & Girls Club at 608-365-8874 or Hendricks CareerTek at 608-312-4770 to sign up for classes.