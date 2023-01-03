“Welcome home” was the resounding message Regina Hendrix received throughout her five-day trip to Kenya, Africa, in late November. The trip and the people she met inspired her to pursue unity and live in the moment.
As the director of Help Yourself Programs at Beloit College, Hendrix hopes to incorporate what she learned in upcoming programming in Beloit. She said time for oneself is important for reinvigorating the soul and boosting creativity.
Hendrix, a mother of an 11-year-old daughter, was recently honored by the University of Wisconsin—Madison for her long-standing leadership and mentorship as coach with the Beloit Memorial High School Knightingales cheer, dance and step team.
Madison365 also honored her as one of the most influential black leaders in Wisconsin along with her sister, McNeel Intermediate School Principal Michelle Nora.
Hendrix enjoys traveling with friend and family groups, but wanted a solo venture to make a little more time for herself.
She used Ancestry.com in 2019 to trace her roots to several countries in west Africa, primarily Nigeria. Although she didn’t have direct ancestral links to Kenya, she had a friend who had been there who could give her advice and refer her to a local driver. Setting foot on the continent of Africa, she said, was one way to get closer to her roots.
“I wanted to step foot on African soil. I’m going back. I’m going to visit all the countries,” Hendrix said.
Hendrix set out the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, stopping in Paris, France and then arriving in Nairobi, Kenya. She described Nairobi as a mostly modern city, “with a few cows walking down the street.”
Although her students feared Hendrix might get bored by herself, Hendrix knew otherwise.
“I’ve never met a stranger. I’ll talk to everybody. I did get some (marriage) proposals,” she said.
Hendrix graciously declined her proposals.
Because her parents would take her on lots of trips as a kid, Hendrix said she has a knack for navigation. Prior to the trip, she had booked excursions.
Her first day in Kenya her driver whisked her around the city and they visited a restaurant where she tried some local fare—bull testicles and crocodile.
“The crocodile was a bit chewy,” she noted.
Over her visit she would try ostrich, lamb and camel, which she admitted was a bit “gamey.”
She ended the day with a theatrical dance show, where she ended up on stage joining the other dancers.
“They asked ‘who wants to come up?’ ‘Me!” she said.
On the second day she enjoyed a safari near the border with Tanzania and Kenya at Amboseli National Park. She was driven around in a van with a pop-up top where she was able to view elephants, wildebeests, zebras, buffalo, giraffes, ostriches and many exotic bird species with a scenic backdrop of Mount Kilimanjaro.
“The elephants would come right in front of us,” she said.
She was surprised to learn she was the only one booked for the safari and received a solo tour.
“I felt like a VIP,” she said
Wherever she went, Hendrix said people would greet her with “welcome home” and were eager to teach her about African culture.
One of her greatest experiences would be a trip to visit a traditional Maasai tribal village where people eagerly shared their lives and homes, made of elephant grass and cow dung, and showed her how they would start a fire for cooking and other uses. They included her in ritual dances and prayed for her life and success.
Hendrix said she was impressed by the group’s unity and collective culture. No one had to ask for help as neighbors eagerly jumped in to assist when any task was to be done.
“People work together without competition,” she said. “I want to go back. I want to learn more. It opened my mind to what we take for granted, and reminded me not to be so focused on material things.”
She ended her days in Kenya visiting the Giraffe Center in Nairobi and an elephant orphanage. On her flight home she had a layover in Amsterdam where she toured the Van Gogh Museum and had a canal tour.
Now that Hendrix is back, she is eager to focus on her home in Beloit
“It made me want to push for what I do, helping the community and making sure we are working together and not against one another—to live a simple life and work to be together.”