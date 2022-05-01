BELOIT—A record-number of Kids Fun and Drama (KFAD) actors will be singing, dancing and sharing whimsical tales when they perform “Seussical the Musical.”
One of them, 17-year-old star PJ Wilson, just stepped into the main role of Horton on April 20 after the original actor had to step aside and is learning lines at a feverish pace. Wilson had been helping on the set when tapped for the big role.
“I was a bit nervous, but now I know I can do it and had no reason to say no. I like it that no matter how much people tend to judge Horton, he stays true to his morals and what he thinks is right,” Wilson said.
Director Sam Hoppe said Wilson is a perfect fit for the role because the student is friendly, loyal and kind like Horton.
Everyone is invited to the show with a whopping 45 actors at 6:30 p.m. on May 13 and 14; and 2:30 p.m. on May 15 at Central Christian Church, 2460 Milwaukee Road. Tickets are available online for $11 for general admission, and $9 for students and seniors. Tickets at the door are $1 more.
Hoppe is leading the production with help from Assistant Director Lucy Parlapiano and Music Director Jacob Schmidt.
The show not only provides a lot of fun and playfulness for the younger kids, but offers a lot of opportunities for the cast as a whole, while delivering some deeper drama under the surface for teens and adults.
The musical covers various Dr. Seuss stories, with the bulk of the show featuring Horton the elephant with his big ears who hears voices from Whoville characters on a speck of dust. No one believes him. The monkeys tease him and an overprotective mother known as Sour Kangaroo thinks he’s full of it. In the middle of that plot Horton learns he has to take care of an egg, after Mayzie La Bird abandons it.
“Through every twist and turn, something is standing in his way of protecting and taking care of this baby bird,” Hoppe said.
Hoppe didn’t want to give too much of the plot away but said at some point a bird-elephant creature is born, to be played by a 2-year-old girl.
“I like how fun and kiddish it is,” said Julia Urish, 11, who is playing Cat in the Hat.
Urish said her character is a narrator who jumps in and out of the production and causes havoc with his silliness.
“It was a no-brainer picking her for Cat,” Hoppe said. “This is her sixth show with KFAD.”
Urish said she appreciates Hoppe’s choreography skills and her ability to pull the whole musical together with a lot of dancing.
Kendall Spearman, 11, is acting as Jojo who is the mayor’s son in Whoville.
“Jojo is a boy with such a big imagination, and his parents don’t really approve of it. Little do they know he’d save their world,” Spearman said.
It’s the first year in a production for Spearman, who loves to sing.
“He came in and blew us away with his voice,” Hoppe said. “He learned his lines quickly. After the first night, he had watched the show on Youtube and learned them right away. If there is an MVP (most valuable player) award, he would get it.”
Typically, KFAD shows have about 20 to 30 actors, and this spring’s participation was an unexpected and happy surprise. Organizers are hoping the audience will also grow a bit due to the musical’s appeal.
“When people see Seuss they think it’s fun and kid-friendly,” Hoppe said.
Hoppe, who is a teacher at Beloit Memorial High School, was able to pull in some high school actors, which is also a draw.
“Out of the 45 kids, at 14 are over age 12,” she said.
Hoppe said the show is full of actors as well as memorable music.
“There are few moments with a lull without music, It’s an operetta more than a true musical,” Hoppe said.