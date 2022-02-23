Beloit Memorial High School Jazz Orchestra students are shown holding up two hands, or 10 fingers, to signify the 10th time attending the Essentially Ellington Competition & Festival in New York City. Students received news they would qualify for the competition on Wednesday.
BELOIT—The Beloit Memorial High School (BMHS) Jazz Orchestra will be returning to New York City in person for the 2022 Essentially Ellington Competition & Festival.
Students learned on Wednesday that the school was selected for the 10th time to attend prestigious event for young musicians. It was big news for the hardworking students as the event had been virtual for the past two years due to COVID-19. All students going to the competition will be enjoying the experience for the first time.
“The students are extremely excited. There is nobody in this current group that has been to the competition in New York,” said BMHS Band Director Chris Behrens.
The 2022 Essentially Ellington Competition & Festival will be held May 5-7 in New York City.
“I’m excited for the competition. I’ve never been to New York and am excited for everything in general. We were very nervous, but were then amped up after we found out,” said Abigail Grenwalt, a trumpet player who is a junior at Beloit Memorial High School.
Known as “The Superbowl of Jazz,” the competition and festival is one of the most innovative jazz education events in the world. Each year, high school musicians from across North America travel to New York City to spend three days immersed in workshops, jam sessions, rehearsals and performances at the “House of Swing,” Frederick P. Rose Hall, home of Jazz at Lincoln Center.
Behrens credited the senior leadership for helping the jazz orchestra get into the festival.
“The seniors in the group had a goal. When they found out that Jazz at Lincoln Center would have this event in-person they wanted to have another shot at going,” Behrens said. “We started rehearsing for this back in the summer.”
Students were willing to do whatever it takes to make it. They wore their masks and maintained social distance, practiced and kept their bell covers over their horns. Many practiced late into the evening.
Grenawalt said students have spent hours recording and practicing since the summer.
“It was a crazy amount of work,” she said.
Grenawalt said the orchestra has strong soloists as well as a great rhythm section.