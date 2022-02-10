(From left): Hackett Elementary Joshua Caltenco-Aguilar, Juan Bolanos-Aguilar and Fernando Castro-Gutierrez are shown in the bobsledding event as part of the Hacket Winter Olympic Games on Thursday at the school courtesy of physical education teacher Sarah Cary.
Hackett Elementary student Ludys Hernandez Siles is shown on the “ice” mountain climbing station on Thursday at the school. This past week second and third graders participated in the Hackett Winter Olympic Games courtesy of physical education teacher Sarah Cary.
BELOIT—Hackett Elementary School was filled with excited athletes this week as second and third graders participated in the Hackett Winter Olympic Games courtesy of physical education teacher Sarah Cary.
The week kicked off Monday with an “opening ceremonies” parade through the school. Each of the eight classrooms made their own flag.
In a Thursday interview, Cary explained her creative array of games and how they were designed to be most efficient and fun.
For curling, kids used mops. The bobsledding event featured kids pushing other athletes on scooters and speed skating included kids with paper plates zipping across the gym floor. The tikes also enjoyed air hockey with a pool noodle contraption and “ice” mountain climbing along the climbing wall. A bean bag game was cleverly disguised into the “snowball toss.”
Cary said she got the game ideas on Facebook. With staff limits, she found a way to have the students compete against themselves. They were eligible to win a bronze, silver or gold medal sticker or a smiley face for each activity.
The Hackett winter Olympics coincide with the Winter Olympic Games currently being held in Beijing, China.