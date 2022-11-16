BDN_210225_TURNER01
Buy Now

Beloit Turner High School is seen in this file photo.

 BDN file photo

BELOiT- The Beloit Turner School District meets expectations with a score of 65.1 for the 2021-22 school year, according to the district's report card from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.

This is a slight decrease from last school year when the Daily News reported that Turner had an overall score of 68.6, which also met expectations.