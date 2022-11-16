BELOiT- The Beloit Turner School District meets expectations with a score of 65.1 for the 2021-22 school year, according to the district's report card from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.
This is a slight decrease from last school year when the Daily News reported that Turner had an overall score of 68.6, which also met expectations.
Beloit Turner School District has an enrollment of 1,640 students and 33.7% of students came to the district through open enrollment, according to DPI.
Student groups are broken down to 75.1% White; 13% Hispanic or Latino; 8.8% two of more races; 2.1% Black or African-American; 1% Asian; and 0.1% American Indian or Alaskan Native students in the district.
According to the DPI, 45.5% of students are economically disadvantaged in the Turner district.
The priority area weights of Turner’s 65.1 overall score is broken down to 32% growth; 25% target group outcomes; 25% on-track to graduation; and 18% achievement.
Both Garden Prairie Intermediate School and Powers Elementary received an alternate rating with satisfactory progress. According to the district, Garden Prairie Intermediate School received an alternate rating because it was its first year open and Powers Elementary received an alternate rating because they had no state testing in grades 4K through 1.
Turner Middle School received an overall score of 56.1 with meets few expectations. Turner High School exceed expectations with a score of 73.0.
In an email to the Daily News, Turner's Director of Teaching and Learning Christopher Koeppen and superintendent Dennis McCarthy said:
"Overall, we see a number of positive outcomes on our school report card scores along with areas that are in need of improvement. While we are seeing improvements in our high school report card scores, we saw decreases at Turner Middle School.
"While we are encourage by the results we are seeing in most grade levels and buildings, it is clear we have work to do in our middle school, particularly in grades 7 and 8."