BELOIT- The Beloit Turner School Board unanimously approved a tax levy of $5,669,101 for the 2022-2023 school year during a board meeting Monday.
Board members John Turner, John Pelock, Norm Jacobs, Melissa Hughes and Kristie Petit were at the meeting, with members Carl McMillan and Dannie Shear absent.
The levy is broken down to the general fund of $1,806,464; referendum debt service fund of $3,612,637; and the non-referendum debt service fund of $250,000.
According to data presented at the meeting from the district’s Director of Business Services Brad Boll, the tax levy has been $5,669,101 since the 2019-2020 school year up into this school year, 2022-23. In 2018-19, the tax levy was $4,976,600.
District officials have strived to maintain a consistent, flat levy as they did previously in the 2009-2010 school year to 2017-18. During those years the levy was $4,830,541.
The total ending fund balance for the General Fund, or Fund 10, in the 2022-2023 school year is projected to be $4,500,000.
The school district’s general fund last year, in 2021-2022, was $4,148,630.93. The audited general fund balance was $4,859,928.26 for the 2020-2021 school year.
Boll told the Daily News that the actual ending fund balance would depend on the amount of summer work on maintenance projects that gets completed by June 30, which depends upon weather.
The district received $10,116,116 in equalization state aid for the 2022-2023 school year. Previously the district received $9,798,980 in the 2021-2022 school year and the district received $9,315,821 in 2020-2021 school year.
Boll said equalized property values are up by 15.90% from a year ago which will result in an equalized levy rate of $7.68. That represents a decrease from a rate of $8.90 last year and the first time since 1984-85 that the district’s equalized levy rate dropped below $8.00, Boll said.
Under “Total Revenues & Other Financing Sources,” the district expenditures total $19,795,080 for the 2022-23 school year. Previously, district expenditures were listed as $19,245,797.18 for the 2021-2022 school year and $18,831,143.24 in the 2020-2021school year.