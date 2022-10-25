BDN_210225_TURNER01
BELOIT- The Beloit Turner School Board unanimously approved a tax levy of $5,669,101 for the 2022-2023 school year during a board meeting Monday.

Board members John Turner, John Pelock, Norm Jacobs, Melissa Hughes and Kristie Petit were at the meeting, with members Carl McMillan and Dannie Shear absent.