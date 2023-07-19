Beloit Turner High School (copy)
Buy Now

Beloit Turner High School

 BDN file photo

BELOIT – Beloit Turner registration starts this Friday at 2 p.m. and will close at the end of the day on Friday, July 28.

Parents will need to log into their Skyward Family Access accounts. If needed, directions are available at turnerschools.org/registration.

  

Tags

Recommended for you