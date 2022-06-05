BELOIT—“Our class motto is, ‘Don’t cry because it’s over; smile because it happened, ‘Many of us rephrased this to, ‘Cry because it happened, smile because it’s over.’ Maybe this more accurately represents the class of 2022,” Beloit Turner High School Salutatorian Alexander Aquino said at the commencement for Turner’s Class of 2022.
The commencement was held in the high school gym on Sunday at 1 p.m.
Aquino, Student Council President Jenna Mosley and Valedictorian Samuel Smith, all gave speeches that touched on how the class has persevered during personal struggles and even with the COVID-19 pandemic making their high school experience abnormal.
In her speech, Mosley spoke about how she quickly realized that writing a speech was harder than anything she had written for her teachers—Mrs. (Tina) Kohlman, Mr. (Ken) Watkins and Mr. (Derek) Richmond.
“These kind of speeches are supposed to make you laugh, cry and be inspirational,” Mosley told the crowd. “So, I hope Sam and Alex have that covered in those speeches.”
Mosley compared the challenges of the class’ high school years to a song from the Disney movie Zootopia called, “Try Everything.” The song’s first verse says: “I keep falling down, I keep on hitting the ground, but I always get up now.”
The pandemic took away the end of the class’s sophomore year and most of their junior year.
“Many of us felt like we had hit the ground,” Mosley said. “But we went on, we got up and did virtual learning, shortened sports seasons, missing friends and so much more. We made it to our senior year stronger than ever.”
Valedictorian Smith spoke about the challenges each individual in the class faced. He also took the time to thank his families, including his parents, sisters and his band family.
“Every single one of us has faced adversity in some capacity, whether it be about mental health, physical health, how you identify the loss of a loved one or any number of things,” Smith said. “We’ve all faced adversity, and yet, we’re sitting here and made it to graduation.”
Smith said that the high school band is his second family, and promises to come back for football games to see them. He also took the time to thank some of his teachers for their support. Smith first thanked Mr. (Matthew) Ries for stopping him in the hallways to ask if Smith had lost his cords, because he did lose his cords in the parking lot.
Smith also had a special message for his teacher Mrs. Liz Langer.
“She has always been there for me since back in elementary school,” Smith said. “For nine years, she supported me and showed me that she genuinely care about me as a student and as a person. I genuinely don’t have the time to say all of the ways you helped me this year.”
The last to speak during commencement was Principal Christopher Koeppen. Koppen took time to give exchange student Silvia “Sisi” Bertusi an honorary exchange student diploma. Bertusi attended Turner during the second semester of the 2021-22 school year.
Koeppen also acknowledged teachers who are retiring this year. All those retiring this year collectively served 186 years in the district.
“Every year, I have the greatest privilege to be the last to speak to the kids,” Koeppen told the class. “We are just a few short moments away from you becoming adults. You will receive you diploma and together as a class. In that moment the season of your childhood will end, and the start of your adulthood will begin. Thank you for allowing me to be part of your story.”