BELOIT—From a young age, Sharon Straub knew she wanted to teach.
“Even as a young child, I would make up worksheets and we’d play school,” Straub said.
She was the oldest of five children in her family and would make her siblings play school with her.
In fifth grade, she was inspired by her teacher even more to be a teacher. Straub explained that her teacher took extra time with her and she appreciated that.
After graduating from West Bend High School in 1975, she got her associate’s degree at a two-year college in Washington County. Then, she transferred to UW-LaCrosse where she received a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and minored in special education and general science.
Straub began her teaching career at McLenegan Elementary School in Beloit in 1981 when she began student teaching. She worked at Brother Dutton School in Beloit, teaching sixth grade for five years following her student teaching. There she taught middle school science. This school has since closed.
After her stint at Brother Dutton, Straub and her husband decided to start a family. She was a stay-at-home mother for many years after having her two sons. During this time she also led a mother’s bible study at her local church and worked in the church nursery. She went back to teaching once her youngest son was in fourth grade.
She taught in Rockford at Christian Life Schools for five years and then came back to the Beloit schools and became as a substitute teacher in the special education department. She began to work at McLenegan again, then moved to Royce until that school closed. She and the other fifth grade teacher moved to Burdge school after that, and for the last six years Straub has taught fifth grade at McNeel Intermediate.
“It’s funny because I started with student teaching in Beloit and now I’m finishing my career in Beloit,” she said.
With her background in science, some of her favorite memories with students have been while discussing nature and the ecosystem. During her time at Burdge, Straub remembers taking her students down to a nearby creek where they would look for frogs and research the different plants there.
Her students took many trips to the Welty Environmental Center during their lessons on the ecosystem, when the center was located by Beckman Mill and they would spend time at the creek.
“We partnered up with the biology department at Beloit Memorial High School,” she said. “It was phenomenal to just see the high schoolers helping the fifth graders, and the kids learned so much during the water studies.”
Another fond memory was when fourth and fifth graders participated in an annual track meet. Her students would practice for the event for months and hope to get a winning ribbon.
Straub also loved having Thanksgiving dinner with her students when she taught at Royce. She recalls one time when all students got dressed up and the teachers brought formal tablecloths to use for the meal.
In the last few years, she has thoroughly enjoyed working with the student teachers from Beloit College and has enjoyed all her co-workers throughout the years. But, once she reached her 40th year of teaching, she thought it would be a good time to retire.
“We have grandkids now and I’m 65,” she adds. “I’ve really enjoyed working with everybody and all the parents as well. It’s been a real experience.”
Straub will miss the kids and their wonderful parents too, she said. Because even at fifth grade, the kids will still hug you, she said with a laugh.
“The sweet little notes they leave on your desk,” she said. “I’ll miss that. The kids will leave like, ‘You’re the best teacher.’ It’s very sweet.”