BELOIT—The upcoming focus group meeting that is being held to help in the Beloit School District superintendent search will be virtual and via Google Meet, district officials say.
The first meeting is set for 5:30—6:30 p.m. today, July 21.
Dan Nerad, Wisconsin Association of School Boards (WASB) superintendent consultant, who is assisting with the Beloit district’s superintendent search, said during the Beloit School Board meeting on Tuesday that the focus group meetings were pivoting to virtual due to his circumstance. He is not available to attend the meetings in person.
The following link can be used for the virtual focus group: meet.google.com/wcm-uuot-wrx. The link will not be active until the Thursday meeting at 5:30 p.m.
During the board meeting, Nerad spoke about the three different focus groups—staff, parents/community and businesses—that are expected to participate in the online meeting Thursday.
“Those groups will be asked to react to a couple of thing that are important that get referenced in the survey process,” Nerad said. “One is your prior (superintendent) profile that was created for your superintendent in 2020. What I’m going to be doing with the focus groups in that regard is gauging how relevant the profile is.”
Nerad also said he will ask the groups to highlight key assets of the school district and the community.
He said that he is also drafting a tentative profile to be used for the preferred candidate. Three essay questions will be included as part of the application process.
“Our process really does emphasize that we want leaders that can do numerous things, and one of them is to write well, and writing samples can help with that greatly,” Nerad said.
He added that his goal is to post the position by July 26. Following the posting there will be a period of time for candidates to complete their application and Nerad proposes that all applications be in by Aug. 22.
Board member Amiee Leavy asked Nerad if the focus groups sessions will be recorded. Nerad said that they typically provide a written summary of the focus groups for the board to read afterwards .
“We do that in a way to just be able to tell people they can come and speak whatever they want to say,” Nerad said to Leavy. “Not always, but sometimes there can be discouragement from speaking if they are memorialized.”
He added that if it’s the board’s preference, they can do that.
“I’m fine either way, I just wanted to be certain what documents we would be looking at,” Leavy said. “I think in your experience that deters people from being open. I’m fine with a written summary.”
Nerad will provide the board with a written summary following the focus groups, board Michelle Shope told the Daily News.
Nerad said he proposes another revision in the superintendent search timeline. The final round of interview would be Sept. 21 and the negotiation contract with a candidate on Sept. 28.