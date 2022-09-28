BELOIT—Two of the four finalists for the Beloit School District Superintendent job gave their views during a public forum Wednesday at the Kolak Education Center. Finalists Willie Garrison and Brenda Lewis fielded the same questions about equity, inclusion, staffing shortages and more, just like the first two finalists, Darrell Williams and Nita White, who spoke Tuesday night.
Willie Garrison
Garrison said he has been in education since 2002. He began as a social studies teacher in Milwaukee Public Schools and has since served in positions at Clarke Street School, Pulaski High School, Hamilton High School in Milwaukee Public Schools and the Wauwatosa School District.
Since 2020, he has served as director of teaching and learning for the Brown Deer School District where he remains. In 2020, Garrison applied for superintendent of Brown Deer School District but was not chosen for the position.
Garrison has a bachelor of arts degree in secondary education from Oral Roberts University, a master of education from National Louis University and a doctorate of education from Concordia University.
After an introduction by Dan Nerad of the Wisconsin Association of School Boards, Garrison began talking about his background by handing out a document to all in the room that had a QR code that went to an extensive Powerpoint presentation on his personal and professional background. He spoke of his family, and how his oldest son is graduating from UW-La Crosse soon.
Garrison spoke about how he believes in community engagement and structural leadership. During his time at Hamilton High School in Milwaukee Public Schools, he helped lower disciplines and suspensions at the school. Garrison also created the equity plan at Wauwatosa schools and helped increase AP enrollment to 100% at the schools.
Nerad asked Garrison about his understanding of equity, inclusion and diversity. Garrison said equity is about students having what they need and also having the data to show that. He said at his current job he’s made sure to talk about equity from a relationship perspective, and to make sure it encompasses both students who are gifted and talented but also historically underrepresented.
Nerad also asked Garrison about ideas he has to improve staffing shortages that have affected both Beloit and schools nationwide. Garrison suggested that we look at our own pipeline and the staff we have. He added if the district doesn’t use its own staff to recruit other teachers, the district is missing out.
Brenda Lewis
Brenda Lewis has served in education since 2001. Lewis began her career in St. Paul, Minnesota as a first grade teacher. She’s spent most of her career in Minnesota including in Eagan, Red Wing and Rochester, Minnesota.
Lewis has been assistant superintendent for elementary education in Grand Forks, North Dakota since 2021. Lewis received her bachelor of science degree from St. Catherine University, her master’s of education from St. Mary’s University and her doctorate of philosophy leadership from Capella University.
During Lewis’ introduction speech she spoke about her work at schools that a majority of minority students attend. Lewis noted she is the wife of a Nigerian immigrant and has three children with her husband. Her oldest child is in the 8th grade and is taller than her at 6 feet, 4 inches, she said with a laugh.
It was at an education conference that someone suggested the Beloit School District superintendent position to her.
When asked about her work with equity and inclusion, she spoke about her experience as a mother of Black children.
“I think you could understand my commitment to that work,” Lewis said.
Lewis told a story of her son being pointed out during a swim competition with one on-looker pointing him out and saying, “Well, that one’s (Lewis’ son) easy to spot in the water.”
She added that her work in equity is important at her current job in North Dakota where nine out of 10 white students graduate, but only six out of 10 Native American students graduate high school.
Nerad also asked Lewis about ideas she has on how to combat staffing shortages. Lewis spoke about her experience in the H-1B visa program and bringing international teachers to this country when her current school had issues hiring teachers to fill the school’s special education program.
After going through the process Grand Forks School District in North Dakota now has 18 international teachers who are working toward getting their green cards. Lewis’ school has also worked with high school students who help work as paraprofessionals in the district.
At the last board meeting Sept. 20, Nerad said the board will meet to discuss community input and background checks on Oct. 11 and hope to make a decision on choosing their candidate.