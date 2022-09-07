BELOIT—The first round of interviews for School District of Beloit Superintendent candidates is scheduled for Sept. 12 and 12.
Beloit School Board President Sean Leavy said during a meeting Tuesday that the first round of interviews for six candidates will be next week.
“On the evening of Sep. 13, the school district board of education will select applicants as finalists to interview for the position of superintendent. The final round of interviews for selected finalists will be on Sept 21,” Leavy said to the board. “On that evening, there will be a formal interview with the board of education and there’ll be community staff forums. “
Wisconsin Association of School Boards (WASB) Consultant Dan Nerad will provide a summary of feedback from the community and staff forums. Nerad will provide the feedback to the board as part of its selection process. Nerad will facilitate the community and staff forums and record them so they can be reviewed by the board.
Background and reference checks for the finalists will be conducted by the board between the Sept. 21 and Sept. 27. The board will meet on Sept. 27 to discuss the final selection for the position and the finalist will enter contract negotiations, Leavy said. Following that process a start date will be set and the new superintendent will be announced.
After the hiring of the new superintendent, the board and new superintendent will meet to define goals and expectations, Leavy said.
Leavy added that the timeline outline needs to be updated again, and when it is updated once again with WASB consultant Nerad, he will share that with the community.