BELOIT- This fall semester, Beloit Memorial High School introduced a new program called Craftsmen with Character, which is a job shadow/job skill course that partners with multiple local businesses including Frito Lay, Edgerton Gear, CCI, The Morse Group, Scot Forge, City of Beloit and Blackhawk Technical College.

The program currently has seven students who spend a portion of their day at one of the partner sites. Deb Prowse, Beloit Memorial High School Academy Coach, teaches the class. She first got the idea to start the program after attending a presentation at Edgerton Gear, where owner Dave Hataj starts this program.