Seven Beloit Memorial High School students recently graduated from the Craftsman with Character program, which helps students learn work skills through job shadowing and working with local employers. Shown from left are Robert Hendrickson, Frito-Lay; Deb Prowse, Beloit Memorial High School; Curtez McAlister, junior, Beloit Memorial High School; J’Juan Winfield, School Board Member; and Superintendent Willie Garrison II.
BELOIT — Seven Beloit Memorial High School students recently graduated from the Craftsman with Character program.
Graduates were Ayden Armao, Dustin Foss, Armando Gonzalez, Kaleef Hobson-Thomas, Curtez McAlister, Mitchell Stuessy, and Trinity Winfield from the Craftsman with Character program.
The Craftsman with Character program involves four days of job shadowing and immersing students in work as they gain knowledge about a trade. The remaining day offers classroom instruction, where students explore life goals and are encouraged to recognize their unique gifts and talents. Special emphasis is given to helping them realize their self-worth.
This is the first time Craftsman with Character was offered outside of Edgerton, Wisconsin.
“Over the past 10 years, I’ve spoken to many communities about the need to provide career paths for high school students through mentoring relationships in local businesses like we’ve done in Edgerton. Everyone agrees this is a tremendous need, but Beloit is the first community to truly come together as partners between the School District of Beloit and business community to make it happen,” said Edgerton Gear President and Founder of Craftsman with Character, Dr. David Hataj.
Beloit Superintendent Dr. Willie Garrison II said this is another example of how the School District of Beloit continues to lead the way in offering students career and college opportunities with the collaboration of many community and business partners.
“Work-based learning opportunities help our students prepare for a career, engage with potential employers, develop job skills, hone work-based social skills, and create a pathway to First and Foremost, for Our Students. Graduates of the School District of Beloit are Career, College, and Community Ready,” he said. “Our students have a skill set that includes and describes them as fearless learners, ambitious innovators, global contributors, resilient leaders, critical thinkers, and effective communicators. We are committed to excellence and diversity and prepare and inspire every student to succeed in life and contribute to an ever-changing world.”
Robert Hendrickson, Technical Director for Frito-Lay, took the lead in getting area business, civic, and higher education partners to collaborate with Beloit Memorial High School, including Blackhawk Technical College, City of Beloit, CCI, Frito-Lay, Scot Forge, and The Morse Group.