Craftsman with Characher

Seven Beloit Memorial High School students recently graduated from the Craftsman with Character program, which helps students learn work skills through job shadowing and working with local employers. Shown from left are Robert Hendrickson, Frito-Lay; Deb Prowse, Beloit Memorial High School; Curtez McAlister, junior, Beloit Memorial High School; J’Juan Winfield, School Board Member; and Superintendent Willie Garrison II.

 Photo provided

BELOIT — Seven Beloit Memorial High School students recently graduated from the Craftsman with Character program.

Graduates were Ayden Armao, Dustin Foss, Armando Gonzalez, Kaleef Hobson-Thomas, Curtez McAlister, Mitchell Stuessy, and Trinity Winfield from the Craftsman with Character program.