Evelyn Cortes-Rodriguez reads a book to her Kindergarten class at Todd Elementary in Beloit. Cortes-Rodriguez was a recipient of the Grow Your Own Multicultural Scholarship in the Beloit School District.
BELOIT- Evelyn Cortes-Rodriguez realized she wanted to be a teacher in her sophomore year at Beloit Memorial High School. The Beloit native, who went to Royce Elementary and then McNeel Intermediate before high school, started taking early childhood education classes that even further solidified her decision to go toward the path of being a teacher.
It was in her junior year that her school counselor told her about the Grow Your Own Multicultural Scholarship program. The scholarship program is offered “to minority students pursuing a career in education,” as the Beloit School District website states. The scholarship’s other goal is for the recipient to return to Beloit School District to begin their career once they graduate from college.
Cortes-Rodriguez did just that. After graduating from Beloit Memorial, she studied at Blackhawk Technical College where she received her associates degree. She then transferred to UW-Whitewater where she attended online classes. She graduated this August 2022 and this September started teaching kindergarten at Todd Elementary in Beloit.
“It’s going really well. I’m very excited. I’m very happy with my class that I have with my students,” she said. “The job that I have, becoming a teacher and coming back to Beloit—Sometimes I’m in my classroom and I can’t believe it.”
Cortes-Rodriguez is also excited to be part of the dual language immersion program, where she teaches her class in both English and Spanish. She adds the staff has been very welcoming as she learns the process during her first year as a teacher.
When it comes to teaching, she prefers teaching younger students in early childhood and kindergarten age. She feels she’s at a good place right now teaching this age group and is really interested in helping her students become more independent, and start learning to read and write.
“It’s so interesting seeing what they’re getting into right now,” she said. “And, just creating that small community within the classroom.”
Cortes-Rodriguez recommends this scholarship to other students at Beloit Memorial because she thinks it’s a great opportunity to go back and work where you went to school.
“I feel like it’s a really good opportunity for them because they have the opportunity to go to college and then come back here and teach—It is mind blowing,” she said. There’s a great need for educators right now in Beloit.”
She said she is also grateful for the donors of the scholarship because without them she wouldn’t be where she is right now because the scholarship helped her economically and with her training to become a teacher.