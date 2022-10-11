BELOIT- Evelyn Cortes-Rodriguez realized she wanted to be a teacher in her sophomore year at Beloit Memorial High School. The Beloit native, who went to Royce Elementary and then McNeel Intermediate before high school, started taking early childhood education classes that even further solidified her decision to go toward the path of being a teacher.

It was in her junior year that her school counselor told her about the Grow Your Own Multicultural Scholarship program. The scholarship program is offered “to minority students pursuing a career in education,” as the Beloit School District website states. The scholarship’s other goal is for the recipient to return to Beloit School District to begin their career once they graduate from college.