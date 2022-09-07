BELOIT—The Beloit School Board has decided to again change change the eligibility policy for student athlete.
The board voted in June to require student athletes to achieve a minimum GPA of 2.0 in order to take part in sports. The board voted Tuesday to pause that policy and instead ask that student athletes strive to achieve at least a 2.0 GPA. This rule is based on the GPA from the student’s previous term.
Athletics and activities director Jon Dupuis had questions regarding the policy that the board approved in June. That lead to further discussion on the subject of a GPA requirement for student athletes and on the Fall Exception Rule.
The Fall Exception Rule states any student with “one F or incomplete for the Spring grading period shall be ineligible for the first 14 days of competition beginning with the first scheduled contest,” according to the Beloit School District policy manual.
“Prior to our updates, which were finalized unanimously by the full board in June, the language of the policy stated that a student needed to be striving toward a 2.0 GPA to be eligible,” Board member Amiee Leavy said at the Tuesday meeting. “This was adjusted by the committee and then by the board.”
Interim Superintendent Wayne Anderson spoke about the confusion surrounding the athletic policy during discussion at the Tuesday meeting.
“What I am asking the board to do is pause the current policy that you passed in June,” Anderson said. “Not that there’s anything wrong with the policy, not that all revisions aren’t accurate. I do think that not all of the individuals or enough individuals that were impacted truly knew about the changes taking place.”
The board voted 4-3 to pause the policy implemented in June. Board members Spencer Anderson, Amiee Leavy and Sean Leavy voted no.
On Wednesday, during a policy committee meeting, Amiee Leavy, policy committee chair, said she wanted to invite parties vested in the issue to share concerns on the policy more before making any decision.
“My recommendation is that they share those concerns with the policy committee and or the full board via email, or public comment and our regular board meeting scheduled on Sep. 20 and for our regular board meeting scheduled on Oct. 4,” Leavy said.
She also aked Dupuis to let students and families know of the recent pause of the policy that was passed in June 2022.
“I believe the prudent thing would be to explain to students and families that the 2.0 minimum GPA requirement has been paused for now,” Leavy said. “There’s the potential that it could come back once this policy makes it back to the full board. If we’re looking at not making any decision until Oct. 5.”
Dupuis asked the policy committee to strike the 2.0 GPA requirement. His suggestion was for “No GPA requirement, however one must have passed all their classes from the previous term.”
Leavy asked him to explain his decision, which he explained may change.
“I think there needs to be more verbiage based on whether I can get behind that or not,” Dupius said to Leavy. “Right now, there’s not a return to play or how long an individual is suspended if they don’t have a 2.0. It just says you have to have a 2.0 from the previous term. I think a 2.0 is a bit high. However, if we have the right support and interventions in place, it is what it is.”
Leavy said her stance was that she was in favor of a 2.0 minimum GPA requirement, while committee member Greg Schneider said they could consider setting a GPA requirement, but something lower than a 2.0.
“Then step it up over time to get all of our student athletes a chance to reach that mark,” Schneider said.