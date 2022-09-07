Kolak Center
The Kolak Education Center, which houses School District of Beloit administrative offices, is shown in this file photo. 

BELOIT—The Beloit School Board has decided to again change change the eligibility policy for student athlete.

The board voted in June to require student athletes to achieve a minimum GPA of 2.0 in order to take part in sports. The board voted Tuesday to pause that policy and instead ask that student athletes strive to achieve at least a 2.0 GPA. This rule is based on the GPA from the student’s previous term.