BELOIT - School District of Beloit Superintendent Daniel Keyser has accepted the position of district administrator for the Stoughton Area School District, according to a news release issued by the Stoughton district.
The Stoughton Area School District announced on Friday that the district had selected Keyser as district administrator for the 2022-23 school year.
The Stoughton Area School Board was scheduled to approve Keyser’s contract at it’s Board of Education meeting on Monday, May 16.
“We set high expectations and Dr. Keyser delivered,” said Frank Sullivan, Stoughton Area School Board president, in the news release. “We’re excited to announce our new district administrator.”
Keyser was the sole finalist for the Stoughton position and a final round of interviews with board members was held on May 6.
Keyser said in the release that he is “excited about the opportunities Stoughton and the Stoughton Area School District have in front of them and the building upon the success of our state report cards in which every school met or exceeded expectations.”
The Stoughton Area School District’s last superintendent was Tom Onsager, who retired in early February after nearly a dozen years with the district. Stoughton currently has an interim district administrator, Kate Ahlgren, who was the director of curriculum and instruction prior to being appointed as interim.
Keyser was named School District of Beloit superintendent in February 2021 and was named interim superintendent for the district in June 2020. He has a doctorate of education degree in educational leadership from Edgewood College.
Keyser will now lead a district that has seen slipping enrollment for nearly two decades, as the average age of Stoughton’s population is 41—about a decade higher than that of some nearby Dane County cities—and the number of families with school-age children decreases. As a result, the district has seen years of tight budgets as enrollment-based aid has dropped, and will see a decrease of 11 educators for the 2022-23 school year as it seeks to balance out a $2 million deficit.
The School District of Beloit is facing a possible $10 million budget deficit.
Beloit Daily News has reached out to the Beloit School Board and has received no response on this news.