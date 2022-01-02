Bus4
Pictured are school buses used by Durham School Services for serving the City of Beloit. 

 Austin Montgomery/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT—The School District of Beloit announced Sunday evening there will be no school Monday, Jan. 3, due to school bus staffing shortages.

The email sent to families in the district said “As a result of Durham Busing staff shortages, there is no school tomorrow, January 3.”

However, school staff will report to work. The district did not say if the school bus staffing shortage would cause more school day cancellations.

