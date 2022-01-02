hot Beloit schools closed due to school bus staffing shortages Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Jan 2, 2022 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Pictured are school buses used by Durham School Services for serving the City of Beloit. Austin Montgomery/Beloit Daily News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT—The School District of Beloit announced Sunday evening there will be no school Monday, Jan. 3, due to school bus staffing shortages.The email sent to families in the district said “As a result of Durham Busing staff shortages, there is no school tomorrow, January 3.”However, school staff will report to work. The district did not say if the school bus staffing shortage would cause more school day cancellations. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now South Beloit hotel property remains 'problematic' Beloit man arrested after outburst at gas station Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers New laws taking effect in Illinois, Wisconsin in 2022 Two Beloit residents part of latest pardons by Gov. Evers Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime