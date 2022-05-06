BELOIT - School District of Beloit Superintendent Daniel Keyser has been named the lone finalist for the job of superintendent of the Stoughton Area School District, according to the Stoughton Courier Hub.
The newspaper reported Keyser was scheduled for a round of final interviews with Stoughton school board members on Friday, May 6. The board was to meet Friday and Saturday to discuss the superintendent candidate.
Keyser was named School District of Beloit superintendent in February of 2021. He was named interim superintendent for the Beloit school district in June of 2020.
Keyser has a doctorate of education degree in educational leadership from Edgewood College. Prior to serving as interim superintendent in Beloit, Keyser was director of secondary teaching and learning in the School District of Waukesha, 2016-2020; director of advanced learning, 2014-2016; director of curriculum, School District of Monroe, 2012-2014; assistant principal, 2004-2012; physics and math teacher, 1999-2004; astronomy teacher, 2000-2002; physics, electronics and geometry teacher, 1998-1999; and student teacher, 1998.
If hired in Stoughton, Keyser would take the position which was held by former Superintendent Tim Onsager, who served as leader of the Stoughton district for more than 10 years.
The superintendent has gone through some changes in recent years in the Beloit school district. In 2018, Superintendent Tom Johnson resigned from the position and Assistant Superintendent Darrell Williams was appointed interim superintendent. Stanley Monro then was hired as Beloit superintendent in March of 2019, but in January of 2020, the school board accepted his resignation after allegations were made of Monro's intimidation of staff members. Sue Green was named interim superintendent and later Keyser took on the role of interim superintendent.
The Daily News has reached out to the School District of Beloit for comment on Keyser's application for the job in Stoughton.