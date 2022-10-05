Kolak Center
Buy Now

The Kolak Education Center, which houses School District of Beloit administrative offices, is shown in this file photo. 

 BDN file photo

BELOIT- The Beloit School Board has completed the final round of interviews with four finalists for the superintendent job and the board expects to make their choice Oct. 11.

The interviews were completed Sept. 27 and 28 along with public forums held for all candidates where the community filled out forms with their feedback on each individual.