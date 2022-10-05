BELOIT- The Beloit School Board has completed the final round of interviews with four finalists for the superintendent job and the board expects to make their choice Oct. 11.
The interviews were completed Sept. 27 and 28 along with public forums held for all candidates where the community filled out forms with their feedback on each individual.
The board will reconvene with Dan Nerad, Wisconsin Association of School Boards (WASB) consultant, on Oct. 11 to discuss the finalists and make a decision on who will be the next superintendent. Between now and then, the board will watch videos of the community forums, conduct reference checks and background checks on all finalists.
“On Oct. 11, the board and I will review all the information and be able to make some judgments about where you want to go for the position of superintendent schools,” Nerad said.
The four finalists for the position are Darrell Williams, Nita White, Brenda Lewis and Willie Garrison.
Williams has served in the Beloit School District before as assistant superintendent of operations, administration and equity in 2015 and interim superintendent in Beloit from 2017 to 2018. Williams resigned from his position in Beloit in 2019.
He was appointed administrator of the Wisconsin Division of Emergency Management by Gov. Tony Evers in July of 2019 and he ran as a Democrat in the primary election for the office of U.S. Senate.
Nita White previously applied for the Beloit superintendent position in 2020 and was among three finalists for the position. She has served in education since 2001. White began her career in Schaumburg, Illinois as assistant principal. Since then, she’s served in Sugar Land, Texas; Elgin, Illinois; Freeport, Illinois; and Romeoville, Illinois.
In 2022, White began as assistant superintendent/principal for the Pembroke School District in Hopkins, Illinois.
Willie Garrison has been in education since 2002. He began as a social studies teacher in Milwaukee Public Schools and has since served in positions at Clarke Street School, Pulaski High School, Hamilton High School in Milwaukee Public Schools and the Wauwatosa School District.
Since 2020, he has served as director of teaching and learning for the Brown Deer School District where he remains.
Brenda Lewis has served in education since 2001. Lewis began her career in St. Paul, Minnesota as a first grade teacher. She’s spent most of her career in Minnesota including in Eagan, Red Wing, and Rochester, Minnesota.
Lewis has been assistant superintendent for elementary education in Grand Forks, North Dakota since 2021.
The district has been seeking a new superintendent since the departure of former Superintendent Dan Keyser, who accepted a position of superintendent at the Stoughton Area School District. Keyser served as interim superintendent in Beloit starting in June of 2020. He was named permanent superintendent in February 2021.
Wayne Roger Anderson currently is serving as interim superintendent in Beloit.