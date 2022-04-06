BELOIT—In the Beloit School District, students have an option that is not available in most schools in Wisconsin. Starting as early as preschool, students can enroll in the Dual Language Immersion (DLI) Program where they can receive half of their school day in English and the other half in Spanish. This year is the program’s 10th year in Beloit.
“Learning two languages is clearly the best methodology for helping students learn English and also become proficient in their native language, particularly Spanish, which is predominantly what our English language learners employ,” said Tony Bosco, director of instructional leadership and equity at the Beloit School District. “It’s a means of helping our students grow in their language proficiency.“
At the Beloit School District, classes like Spanish language arts, science, and social studies are taught in both English and Spanish for the students in the program.
“We expect students by the time they graduate to essentially be able to earn a college minor (in Spanish) while still in high school,” Bosco said. “Students can earn up to 32 college credits with dual credit classes like AP Spanish, language and culture literature.”
Students like freshmen Jenni Ortiz and Mariah Leconte have been in the DLI program since they attended preschool together. The girls have fond memories of growing up together and learning more about the Spanish language. They especially remember having a Mexican food style Thanksgiving in fifth grade, which they loved.
“We are the first generation of DLI,” Ortiz said, while shaking her head. “It’s crazy, I can’t believe it.”
Ortiz remembers having teachers from Spain during middle school and having pen pals from Spain they would write to and even video chatted with over Google Meets.
“They were trying to teach us to talk like they do in Spain,” Ortiz said, laughing.
According to Bosco, nearly a third of Beloit students are Hispanic. He said being able to serve their needs linguistically and culturally is important to the district. Bosco adds that the program currently has somewhere between 900 and 1,000 students.
Just last year, the program was approved by the Department of Public Instruction to offer the a seal of literacy. Beloit is just one of 15 school districts in Wisconsin that has been approved by the DPI to offer the seal of literacy.
“It’s a recognition that students earn as they come through dual language or bilingual programs that says they have a very high level of language proficiency and have demonstrated cultural proficiency by learning about other cultures and experiencing other cultures,” Bosco said.
Fifth grade student Baylee Bye and eighth grade student Alex Aleman have both been in the program since 4K and both have enjoyed their experiences.
“I really like that we get to do a lot of stuff just for being in the dual-language program,” Bye said. “And we get a lot of benefits. When we get older, we’ll be open to different jobs that we can get and I like it.”
Aleman has enjoyed the friendships he’s made over the years in the program.
“I get to be with friends that are like me, who speak both Spanish and English,” Aleman said. “It teaches you a lot. You’re close with people who speak Spanish and English and we can relate a lot.”
Bosco believes in the importance of being bilingual for the Beloit community and for when students leave the district.
“Being bilingual is one of those skills that’s clearly identified nationally and internationally as a skill that demonstrates students’ college and career readiness,” Bosco said. “When you think about being multilingual across the world, internationally many people, the majority of people internationally speak more than one language.”