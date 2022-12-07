BELOIT- The Beloit School District will hold a school reconfiguration listening session at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8 at the Beloit Memorial High School’s Auditorium/Theater at 1225 Fourth St.
Superintendent Willie Garrison will lead the session which aims to share information with the community about the school reconfiguration survey results. The school district distributed survey on Nov. 21 to seek community feedback on the current elementary and intermediate school models.
Garrison told the board at the regular school board meeting on Tuesday that there were over 1,300 responses to the survey. About 41.3% of district staff members participated in the survey; 39.2% of parents/guardians participated; and 12% of the district student population participated.
“There was a large number of respondents that believed that we could do better as it pertains to our configuration,” Garrison told the board. “I can say that the current configuration does not want the respondent to stay with based on the survey.“
School board president Sean Leavy previously said at a Nov. 1 board meeting that he has spoken with many community members on their dissatisfaction with the current intermediate school model. Board vice president Megan Miller spoke at the meeting about her daughter attending Fruzen Intermediate School and how Fruzen's enrollment numbers show that the district should move to a different model.
“I think that we have to hear from families, principals, and the leadership from elementary all the way up through the high schools about what that might look like,” Miller said at the Nov. 1 meeting.