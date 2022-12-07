Beloit Memorial High School file photo
Beloit Memorial High School file photo.

 File Photo

BELOIT- The Beloit School District will hold a school reconfiguration listening session at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8 at the Beloit Memorial High School’s Auditorium/Theater at 1225 Fourth St.

Superintendent Willie Garrison will lead the session which aims to share information with the community about the school reconfiguration survey results. The school district distributed survey on Nov. 21 to seek community feedback on the current elementary and intermediate school models.