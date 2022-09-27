BELOIT- Beloit School District superintendent finalists Nita White and Darrell Williams spoke about multiple issues at a public forum Tuesday night including equity, student enrollment and staffing shortages.
The forum was conducted by Wisconsin Association of School Boards (WASB) consultant Dan Nerad and questions were submitted by community members via the Beloit School District website. Nerad has been working with the Beloit School Board to find the next superintendent.
Nita White
Nita White was previously up for the Beloit superintendent position in 2020 and was among three finalists for the position.
White has served in education since 2001. She began her career in Schaumburg, Illinois as assistant principal. Since then, she’s served in Sugar Land, Texas; Elgin, Illinois; Freeport, Illinois; and Romeoville, Illinois. In 2021, White was Director of Human Resources for the Country Club Hills School District in Country Club Hills, Illinois. In 2022, White began as assistant superintendent/principal for the Pembroke School District in Hopkins, Illinois.
White has a bachelor’s degree from Howard University, a master of education in instructional leadership from the University of Illinois-Chicago and a doctor of education in administration and leadership from Aurora University.
White said she was inspired to become a teacher by her grandmother who taught for years and is still around today at age 97. Her mother and aunts were also teachers. White is a bilingual teacher and administrator and noted the importance of being bilingual.
White spoke about working in districts with a large population of low income families and also serving in communities that have teachers that reflect the students in the community.
Nerad asked White about how she defines equity. According to her, equity is providing opportunities for all and both data and information drives equity. White also added that belonging means inclusion and that all students should have opportunities for advanced placement and more.
White also spoke about the feeling of “belonging” in a school. When students feel like they belong, it makes schools safer, she said. White also said that too much of one thing is not good and that diversity is important in a community.
Nerad asked White about ideas she has to help with the staff shortage at the district. White said it’s important to make sure new teachers are supportive and that the district is inclusive of their background.
“Some districts are giving bonuses and looking at different incentives,” White said of staff shortages.
Darrell Williams
Darrell Williams is no stranger to Beloit, having served in the district as assistant superintendent of operations, administration and equity in 2015 and interim superintendent in Beloit from 2017 to 2019. He resigned from his position in Beloit in 2019.
The Daily News reported in 2019 that as “part of a resignation agreement the board has agreed to toss out a reprimand from his file and restore his title of assistant superintendent of administration, operations and equity prior to him being named co-principal of Fruzen Intermediate School.”
After his resignation, Williams served as State Administrator of the Wisconsin Emergency Management Agency. He also was a Democrat candidate for U.S. Senate in the Aug. 9, 2022 primary election, but was unsuccessful in his bid. Williams also served as Major in the U.S. Army Reserve from 1989 to 2018.
“It’s an honor to be back in Beloit,” Williams said.
He spoke of his background in Mississippi where he was born in a small town and was one of six children. He went into the service after high school and received a Purple Heart.
Williams spoke about his time at the Beloit School District, where he helped develop the Grow your Own Multicultural Program and saw the district increase in diversity especially in terms of African-American teachers.
“I fell in love with this place when I came here years ago, and the needs of this school district directly align with my skill set,” Williams said.
Williams said, for him, equity is having a seat at the table and inclusion is when those voices are heard.
Williams also said he wants more students to have access to advanced placement courses and work on lowering student suspensions and expulsions. During his past time in the district, he worked with students to redirect students’ energy in a different direction and helped reduce expulsion rate in a year, he said.
Nerad also asked Williams about how he sees the position inspiring a sense of belonging in staff and in the community.
‘What happens inside the district is what it looks like outside in the community,” he said. ”We see the impact the declining enrollment has on our community.”
Williams also spoke on the staffing shortages in the district. He suggested the district should encourage staff and provide more incentives. Williams also said the district should talk to staff who left the district to find out why they left and try to get them to come back.
Williams also suggested the district should work with local colleges and universities to help newer teachers and see if new teachers could be housed in college dorms during their first year of teaching.
Beloit School District superintendent finalists Brenda Lewis and Willie Garrison will have public forums at the Kolak Center on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 5:30 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.