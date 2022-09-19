BELOIT—The Beloit School Board has chosen finalists for the Beloit School District superintendent, but have not yet released the names of the finalists for the district’s top position.
The names of the finalists have not yet been released because district officials are still trying to contact all the finalists, according to sources. The school board selected the finalists at a meeting on Sept. 13.
Section 19.36(7), Stats., of the Open Records Law states names of all final candidates for public positions such as superintendents of school districts are to be accessible to the public. Candidates are considered finalist when there are fewer than six serious candidates being considered for a public position.
Beloit School Board administrative assistant Michelle Shope said in an email to the Daily News that a “press release will be forthcoming sometime after maybe Wednesday, but when the board president releases it.”
According to an online agenda for the Tuesday, Sept. 20, school board meeting discussion items include a discussion on developing questions for the second round of superintendent interviews. Under closed session, the board will “deliberate on candidates/superintendent finalists.”
The Daily News has been requesting the names of the finalists since Sept. 13. This week the Daily News submitted an open records request for the names of the finalists.
The school district narrowed the field of six semi-finalists during meetings held Sept. 12 and 13, according to a previous news release from the district.
The district is seeking a new superintendent following the departure of former Superintendent Dan Keyser who accepted the position of superintendent of the Stoughton Area School District. Keyser had served as interim superintendent in Beloit in June of 2020. He was named permanent superintendent in Beloit in February of 2021.
Wayne Roger Anderson has been named interim superintendent for the Beloit district. Anderson had served as superintendent in Williams Bay, Wisconsin.