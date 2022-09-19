Kolak Center
The Kolak Education Center, which houses School District of Beloit administrative offices, is shown in this file photo. 

 BDN file photo

BELOIT—The Beloit School Board has chosen finalists for the Beloit School District superintendent, but have not yet released the names of the finalists for the district’s top position.

The names of the finalists have not yet been released because district officials are still trying to contact all the finalists, according to sources. The school board selected the finalists at a meeting on Sept. 13.