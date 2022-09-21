BELOIT - Four finalists have been named for the School District of Beloit Superintendent job, including a former Beloit interim superintendent and a previous finalist for the job.
The Beloit School District announced Wednesday the four finalists are Darrell Williams, Nita White, Brenda Lewis and Willie Garrison.
The announcement comes after the board met in closed session Sept. 12 and 13 to select the finalists. On Sept. 20, the board met in closed session to discuss the finalists.
The final round of interviews will be held Sept. 27 and 28. There will be interviews with the candidates followed by a community forum at the Kolak Center at 1500 Fourth St. Community members can submit questions for these forums between now and Sept. 26 through the district website. To submit a question, individuals can go to the Board of Education webpage, click the Superintendent Search icon and then click “submit a question.”
Finalists Darrell Williams and Nita White are scheduled for Sept. 27. Williams’ interview will be at 5:30 p.m. and a forum will be at 6:45 p.m. White’s forum will be at 5:30 p.m. and White’s interview will be at 6:45 p.m.
Finalists Brenda Lewis and Willie Garrison are scheduled for Sept. 28. Lewis’ interview will be at 5:30 p.m. and a public forum will be at 6:45 p.m. Garrison’s forum will be at 5:30 p.m. and the interview will be at 6:45 p.m.
Finalist Williams has served in the Beloit School District before as assistant superintendent of operations, administration and equity in 2015 and interim superintendent in Beloit from 2017 to 2019. Williams resigned from his position in Beloit in 2019.
The Daily News reported in 2019 that as “part of a resignation agreement the board has agreed to toss out a reprimand from his file and restore his title of assistant superintendent of administration, operations and equity prior to him being named co-principal of Fruzen Intermediate School.”
After his resignation, Williams served as State Administrator of the Wisconsin Emergency Management Agency. He also was a Democrat candidate for U.S. Senate in the Aug. 9, 2022 primary election, but was unsuccessful in his bid. Williams also served as Major in the U.S. Army Reserve from 1989 to 2018. He has been an educator since 1993. Williams has a bachelor of science degree from Rust College, master of arts degree from Marian University, and a doctor of philosophy degree from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
Nita White previously applied for the Beloit superintendent position in 2020 and was among three finalist for the position. She has served in education since 2001. White began her career in Schaumburg, Illinois as assistant principal. Since then, she’s served in Sugar Land, Texas; Elgin, Illinois; Freeport, Illinois; and Romeoville, Illinois. In 2022, White began as assistant superintendent/principal for the Pembroke School District in Hopkins, Illinois. White has a bachelor degree from Howard University, a master of education in instructional leadership from the University of Illinois-Chicago and a doctor of education in administration and leadership from Aurora University.
Willie Garrison is another finalist for the position. Garrison has been in education since 2002. He began as a social studies teacher in Milwaukee Public Schools and has since served in positions at Clarke Street School, Pulaski High School, Hamilton High School in Milwaukee Public Schools and the Wauwatosa School District. Since 2020, he has served as director of teaching and learning for the Brown Deer School District where he remains. Garrison has a bachelor of arts in secondary education from Oral Roberts University, a master of education from National Louis University and a doctorate of education from Concordia University.
Brenda Lewis also is being considered for the superintendent position. Lewis has served in education since 2001. Lewis began her career in St. Paul, Minnesota as a first grade teacher. She’s spent most of her career in Minnesota including in Eagan, Red Wing, and Rochester, Minnesota. Lewis has been assistant superintendent for elementary education in Grand Forks, North Dakota since 2021. Lewis received her bachelor of science degree from St. Catherine University, her master’s of education from St. Mary’s University and her doctorate of philosophy leadership from Capella University.
The School District of Beloit has been seeking a new superintendent since the departure of former Superintendent Dan Keyser, who accepted a position of superintendent at the Stoughton Area School District. Keyser served as interim superintendent in Beloit starting in June of 2020. He was named permanent superintendent in February 2021.
Wayne Roger Anderson currently is serving as interim superintendent in Beloit.