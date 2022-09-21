Kolak Center
The Kolak Education Center is the home to School District of Beloit administration.

 BDN file photo

BELOIT - Four finalists have been named for the School District of Beloit Superintendent job, including a former Beloit interim superintendent and a previous finalist for the job.

The Beloit School District announced Wednesday the four finalists are Darrell Williams, Nita White, Brenda Lewis and Willie Garrison.