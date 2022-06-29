BELOIT- The School District of Beloit has announced that enrollment in the 2022 summer school enrollment has almost doubled since last year.
Last summer, in 2021, the summer school enrollment was 670, and this year enrollment is over 1,300. Session one of summer school program began June 21 and will end July 8. The second session will begin July 11 and end July 29.
“We are very pleased that families are taking advantage of our engaging and comprehensive summer school program that is free of charge to all children in our community,” said Theresa Morateck, executive director of teaching, learning and equity, in the district release. “We started planning for this summer’s curriculum and programming in early January. We wanted to ensure that we were able to offer a well-rounded and fun learning experience for all of our students.”
Converse Elementary Principal Leah Malott agreed with Morateck’s statement.
“This year, we wanted to tailor a summer school experience that supports the academic and social and emotional needs of our students,” Malott said in the release. “To keep our summer school students engaged we are also providing classes that are not typically offered during the school year.”
The district provides free and nutritious breakfast and lunch during the summer to all children ages 18 and under at summer school.
“We understand the importance of ensuring all children receive healthy, well-balanced meals during the summer,” said Dawn Smith, director of food and nutrition, in the release. “This year, we have added our food trucks in the mix to provide meals throughout our community.”
Numerous schools are participating in the summer meal program including Beloit Memorial High School; intermediate schools Aldrich, Cunningham, Fruzen and McNeel; Converse, Gaston, Hackett, Merrill, Robinson and Todd. There were also three community partners: Stateline Family YMCA, Stateline Boys & Girls Club and the Beloit Public Library.