BELOIT—Multiple Beloit Memorial High School students and teachers spoke during public comment at the Beloit School Board meeting Tuesday night on inequity issues and concerns regarding the performing arts program in the district.
Teachers Sam Ewert and Greg Wallendal along with multiple students, including Aether Spradling, Alex Schulte, Nolan Fallin, Calista Wright and Sofia Romero, spoke about concerns they have for the future of performing arts in the district.
Ewert, the director of orchestra at Beloit Memorial High School, said Beloit students should have first choice of their performance group and it should not be dependent on where they live in the district.
“Every student who wishes to be in a performing group should have regular and uninterrupted instruction in the performing arts,” Ewert told the board. “Students who attend school on the east side should not have different opportunities than those who attend school on the west side.”
Ewert also added that the quality of performance facilities differs in each building in the district and adds more issues to equitable performance opportunities for students.
Beloit Memorial High School student Aether Spradling spoke on how studies show students involved in performing arts consistently score higher in math and reading.
“In fact, the top 10% of students are involved in the arts programs, so why are we allowing our arts programs to fall into disarray?” Spradling asked the board.
Spradling said there are currently no permanent music staff positions at McNeel Intermediate School. Orchestra teacher Ewert currently teaches a zero-hour class (not during regular class hours) for orchestra at McNeel, and Ewert has documented the poor condition of the instruments at McNeel.
“We are one of the only districts in southern Wisconsin to even have an orchestra program,” Spradling said. “Students need continuity when performing in musical ensembles. If there’s a gap at the intermediate level, students will drop out and find other interests.”
Beloit Memorial High School student Alex Schulte said the situation at Fruzen Intermediate is similar to that of McNeel for performing arts. The Fruzen choir is not offered during the day because not enough students signed up. The choir teacher offers a zero-hour choir class before school starts. Essentially the class run as a student club.
Schulte spoke on the issue of hiring performing arts teachers.
“The previous choir director notified this district that he would not be returning in April,” Schulte said. “That position was posted internally for months and posted on Frontline, which nobody uses for job research. Had Chris Behrens not reached out to find a choir director and convince someone to take it, he would have to take it on as an additional job on top of the other one that he has full time.“
Student Nolan Fallin spoke on the intermediate school model and how the change from middle school to intermediate schools have been difficult for the performing arts programs.
“Ever since we went to the model, our schools have been scrambling to get instruments distributed across the school district,” Fallin said. “Four buildings instead of two. Staff are forced to split instructional time between four different buildings with four different principles for each given autonomy in running their buildings.”
English and theater teacher at Beloit Memorial, Greg Wallendal pointed out how last year’s choir concert at Fruzen Intermediate was chaotic and overwhelming for the choir director. Wallendal said he did not see any administrators or security guards for that spring show to help with the situation. The students in the audience were talking loudly during the performances and were not under supervision.
Wallendal also spoke on the issue of performing arts teachers receiving compensation last school year. Concerts almost didn’t happen because the addendum pay for the teachers was almost not handed out at all, he said.
“The teachers fought back and many of the teachers were told in order to get their addendum pay, they had to justify getting paid by logging their hours and activities outside of school,” Wallendal said. “No other addendum earning recipients have had to do this. The disrespect is absurd.”
“If you continue to neglect the performing arts high schools,” Wallendal said. “You will see our award winning theater program, celebrated jazz band, choir and orchestra disappear.”
School Board President Sean Leavy said he understands the concerns of the staff and students.
“I recognize and I feel the emotion in the room because we’ve got some hard things to do,” Leavy said. “I’ve been a former employee and I’ve experienced some of the same frustrations that Mr. Wallendal knows. The thing that we have to do as a community is we are in a situation that didn’t happen overnight. We have to begin to work our way out of it.”