BELOIT—Multiple Beloit Memorial High School students and teachers spoke during public comment at the Beloit School Board meeting Tuesday night on inequity issues and concerns regarding the performing arts program in the district.

Teachers Sam Ewert and Greg Wallendal along with multiple students, including Aether Spradling, Alex Schulte, Nolan Fallin, Calista Wright and Sofia Romero, spoke about concerns they have for the future of performing arts in the district.