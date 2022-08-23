Beloit Memorial High School
Buy Now

Beloit Memorial High School is shown in this file photo.

 BDN file photo

BELOIT—Beloit School District’s new athletic and activities director John Dupuis would like to change rules that require student athletes to maintain a certain grade point average in order to be eligible to participate in sports.

some of the current language in the Beloit High School athletic code policy in Policy 377, Rule 2.