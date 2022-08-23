BELOIT—Beloit School District’s new athletic and activities director John Dupuis would like to change rules that require student athletes to maintain a certain grade point average in order to be eligible to participate in sports.
some of the current language in the Beloit High School athletic code policy in Policy 377, Rule 2.
The athletic code policy was last voted on by the board of education on June 7. Policy 377, Rule 2 describes the expectations of student athletes including maintaining a 2.0 GPA to be eligible to participate in sports.
Dupuis expressed his thoughts during the a recent Beloit School Board meeting.
He said he would like to change the code policy to not include a specific GPA requirement for students. Currently, it states that students must have a GPA of 2.0 or higher from the previous school year term.
Students’ must also have no “F” grades or “incompletes.” Dupuis suggested that students should have to be passing all their classes to participate in athletics or activities, but there should be no GPA requirement to participate in sports. He added that the Big Eight Conference currently has that protocol for student athletes.
Dupuis said students were caught off guard when the rules changed and students were not allowed to take summer school classes to potentially improve their situations regarding their GPA.
“I want to make sure we’re putting support and interventions in place that allows them to work for and be able to be part of a team and give them meaning to come to school,” he said to the board.
Board member Spencer Anderson suggested Dupuis come to the next school district committee meeting, get input from coaches and change the terminology he suggests. Dupuis agreed with this and said he will attend the next committee meeting. The date of the meeting is to be determined.