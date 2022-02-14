BELOIT—School District of Beloit administration, teachers and students had positive things to say about continuing the school resource officer (SRO) program, according to a presentation in online school board documents.
The presentation references the findings of focus groups and surveys regarding SROs in the schools. The findings indicate staff and students would like increased SRO coverage, and not less.
Executive Director of Pupil Services Melissa Beavers is set to give the presentation on Tuesday at the Teaching, Learning, Equity & Pupil Services Committee at Kolak Education Center, 1633 Keeler Ave. at 5:30 p.m. The presentation is for information only and no board action is expected.
Others assisting in the presentation will include School District of Beloit Safety and Security Coordinator Ryan Turner along with Beloit Police Lt. Dave Elrod and Sgt. Jamie Linder.
In an early January meeting, the school board voted to schedule a community listening session on the SRO memorandum of understanding between the third week of February and the third week of March.
The Beloit Police Department provides three SROs to the district. According to the Memorandum of Understanding between the Beloit Police Department and the School District of Beloit, the pays $256,985 a year for the SRO program.
The 4-year contract is set to expire after the 2021-2022 school year, according to information provided by the city of Beloit.
Conversations about beginning an SRO program began at the school district level in the late 1970s and in September of 1980, a police liaison was added to Beloit Memorial High School (BMHS) in order to improve relations between students and the police department, according to the presentation.
Today, the three SROS include one assigned to BMHS full-time; one assigned to Eastside intermediate schools including Aldrich and Fruzen; and one assigned to Westside intermediate schools including Cunningham and McNeel.
According to the presentation, SROs’ mission is to resolve and investigate criminal law issues, but not to enforce school discipline or punish students. They are a resource and an extension of the administrative team and faculty to ensure school safety and confer with school administration so that the Code of Conduct is considered as a corrective action. They also refer students to additional services.
During the administrative focus groups, administrators said SROs are currently split between buildings and said they would like to see them be present more as they are often unavailable. Administrators said SROs improve the perception of police and build mentor relationships and help mediate community disputes that spill over into school. The administrators also said there is fear if SROs are removed violence could result.
Teacher focus group themes found an SRO is wanted at each intermediate school. Teachers said SROs build strong and positive relationships with students and bring a sense of safety and security. They assist with threat assessments and teachers fear there would be a rise in violence in the buildings and a slower response time without SROs. They also said they would like to see SROs come into classrooms more to interact with students.
Students spoke mostly about positive experiences with SROs in their focus groups. They said they feel safer knowing that there is an SRO around and think each intermediate school should have its own. A few students spoke about SROs associating them with their family name resulting in a negative interaction, however, others said it’s important that they have an SRO who they can relate to.
In the presentation, administration is recommending SROs be integrated into staff meetings and school-based professional development and that they support district athletic and special events. The plan would be for SROs’ work days to align with student contact days and to have SROs receive additional training to advance the school’s mission such as cultural competency, Positive Behavior Interventions and Support (PBIS), anti-discrimination and special education law, seclusion and restraint, trauma informed practices and mental health training. Administration also recommended the addition of one “float” SRO.