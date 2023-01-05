Todd Elementary School 4K students are shown in this file photo from the school district. The school district is looking at enrollment projections that indicate enrollment is likely to continue to decline.
Todd Elementary School 4K students are shown in this file photo from the school district. The school district is looking at enrollment projections that indicate enrollment is likely to continue to decline.
BELOIT—The Beloit School District’s enrollment projections indicate a continued decline, according to a report given to the school board recently.
Business services specialist Marc Duff shared different graphs showing the enrollment throughout the years starting in the 2018-2019 school year to the projected enrollment for the 2023-2024 school year.
For the projected school year enrollment for 2023-2024 there’s a projected enrollment of 323 in early learning, 1,419 in 5K—3, 1787 in 4—8 and 1,669 in 9—12.
This school year’s enrollment is 323 students in early learning, 1,419 in 5K—3, 1,787 in 4—8 and 1,669 in 9—12. The enrollment broken down into each individual grade is the following: 4K: 284; 5K: 372; 1st: 360; 2nd: 354; 3rd: 333; 4th: 372; 5th: 379; 6th: 335; 7th: 348; 8th: 353; 9th: 380; 10th: 401; 11th: 473; and 12th: 415.
The percent reduction for the 2023-24 projected enrollment from 2018-2019 broken down to student groups was -26.27% from early learning, -22.64% from 5K—3, -28.80% from 4—8, and -16.35% for 9—12.
“We are moving up the budget timeframe to have an earlier consideration of the budget, hopefully passing something as an interim budget in June and then the final budget in October,” Duff said. “I have the enrollment projection and we will use it as an assumption for building the budget and staffing.”
Duff added that the data shows the district will continue to have declining enrollment until things show otherwise.
Board vice president Megan Miller asked Duff how its data compares to state trends.
“Is there a percentile? l know that we’re probably at a higher rate than the state’s average but can you tell us how much higher?” Miller asked. “I just think that’s something as a board member I want to consider.”
Duff said that all districts in the state are dealing with declining enrollment right now, and that independent charter schools are also taking a higher number of kids a year now, which is also part of the decline.
“In our budget conversations, I think it’s very important that the community knows that it’s not our goal to bring information late. I want to share it with everyone,” said Willie Garrison, district superintendent. “In my administration, we want you all to have this information in a timely manner in which you can make facility decisions like the impact on us moving forward.”