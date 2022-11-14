Beloit Memorial High School file photo
Beloit Memorial High School file photo.

BELOIT- Five priorities have been identified in the Beloit School District’s 2022-2025 strategic plan.

The strategic plan recently was posted on the district’s website at sdb.k12.wi.us/2022StrategicPlan. The district’s priorities include equity, culture and leadership, whole child, engagement and finance.